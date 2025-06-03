OU Softball Dynasty Isn't Over - It's Just Evolving
The Oklahoma dynasty isn’t over; it’s just on pause for now.
A shocking elimination loss to Texas Tech on Monday night sparked a lot of conversation, with many wondering if this was it for Patty Gasso and the four-time defending national champions.
The Sooners finished their season with a 52-9 record after the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series. They were regular-season conference champions and co-champions of the SEC Softball Tournament in their first year in the SEC. The five standout Sooners who left in 2024, Kinzie Hansen, Tiare Jennings, Nicole May, Jayda Coleman, and Riley Boone, left gianormous shoes to fill, but Gasso and her squad accomplished all of this with the second-most freshmen in the SEC.
Sure, she had to replace nearly all of last year’s roster due to graduating seniors, but just taking a peek at the incoming 2026 roster will have anyone thinking differently about the idea of this dynasty being over.
With only three seniors leaving after 2025, the incoming freshman class is loaded, and youngins like Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, and Maya Bland are just heating up.
Oklahoma tends to hit hard in the transfer portal as well, so who knows what other talent is to join in Norman, but these five incoming players are going to make a massive impact in the coming years.
Allyssa Parker, the 2023-2024 Gatorade Player of the Year and three-time all-state honoree in Indiana, Berkeley Zache, a two-time state champion in New Jersey, and Sophia Bordi will join the pitching staff.
Kai Minor, ranked No.1 in Softball America’s 2025 position rankings, will join the outfield, Aces Fastpitch Organization's all-time leader in hits, home runs, RBIs, and runs scored, Lexi McDaniel, will join the infield, and Kendall Wells, who tied the state of Georgia’s home run record as a sophomore, joins as a catcher.
In the post-game press conference after the devastating loss to the Red Raiders, Gasso couldn’t be more optimistic about the future of the program, and honestly, never gives thought to the dynasty she has built.
“I'm really excited for the future. It's hard to lose -- this was the most enjoyable season I've had in a long time,” Gasso said. “Everybody kind of jumped on board with us. They believed in what we were saying. They carried on the championship mindset. And there are some future superstars on this team. It’s still going to be a young team next year, but I'm extremely excited about it.”
So while softball fans experience a historic WCWS between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders, don’t be shocked if the Sooners continue to storm through the postseason in years to come.