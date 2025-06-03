Softball On SI

OU Softball National Champion Announces Retirement

Nicole Reitz

Oklahoma pitcher Alex Storako (8) holds the national championship trophy after OU won the Women's College World Series finals between Oklahoma (OU) and Florida State at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Oklahoma pitcher Alex Storako (8) holds the national championship trophy after OU won the Women's College World Series finals between Oklahoma (OU) and Florida State at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 8, 2023. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Oklahoma national champion, Alex Storako, announced on X that she is medically retiring from the sport of softball. 

“After years of chasing dreams and giving this game every piece of my heart and soul, I am so sad to announce that I am medically retiring,” Storako stated in the post. “The sport has given me everything and more, from the unforgettable moments at Michigan to winning a national championship at Oklahoma, and competing at the highest level professionally with the Oklahoma City Spark.” 

Storako spent four years with the Michigan Wolverines and won Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors as a junior, posting a career ERA of 1.71 before she transferred to Oklahoma for her final year of eligibility.  

Paired with Jordy Bahl in the circle, the two worked together during the Women’s College World Series Championship Series to be lights out, sweeping Florida State in two games. Storako got the start in game two of the series, throwing four innings, allowing just one run on three hits with two strikeouts. 

Storako finished her collegiate career at OU, going 18-0 in the circle with a 1.15 ERA, striking out 108 batters in 103 innings. 

Staying in Oklahoma, she signed with the OKC Spark of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch League. She made an immediate impact in the circle, but unfortunately, she only saw two years as a pro. In 2023, she pitched 26.1 innings with 14 strikeouts, while in 2024, she appeared in four games with just five strikeouts.

NICOLE REITZ

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

