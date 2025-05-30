Softball On SI

OU Softball: How Do Sam Landry’s Glasses Never Fall Off While Pitching?

Katie Burkhart-Gooch

Oklahoma starting pitcher Sam Landry (21) celebrates after the final out of the first inning of a softball game in the Norman Regional of the NCAA Tournament between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the California Golden Bears at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., Sunday, May 18, 2025.
Oklahoma starting pitcher Sam Landry (21) celebrates after the final out of the first inning of a softball game in the Norman Regional of the NCAA Tournament between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the California Golden Bears at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., Sunday, May 18, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s the mystery that has stumped viewers, hitters, and possibly even gravity itself: How in the world do Sam Landry’s glasses stay glued to her face while she’s spinning rise balls like they’re on a string?

No strap. No tape. No fear. Even Jessica Mendoza, Michele Smith, and Beth Mowins wanted to know.

While most of us can’t walk up a flight of stairs without our glasses sliding down our nose, Landry’s specs stay locked in through every whip, twist, and high-velocity pitch she delivers in the circle. Is it magic? NASA-grade nose pads? Gorilla Glue?

Some say it’s mechanics. Others swear it’s her mindset. One thing’s clear: those glasses aren’t just for show – they’re part of her iconic look. She doesn’t flinch, she doesn’t blink, and she sure as heck doesn’t adjust her glasses mid-game. I’m convinced they’re surgically attached. Whether it’s elite pitch spin or elite optical engineering, Landry’s eyewear game is as tight as her ERA. In a sport where every microsecond counts, her glasses might be the real MVP.

We may just know her secret… but one thing’s for sure: the commentators aren’t the only one’s wondering how she magically keeps them in place.

Her super power to keeping those glasses snug as a bug on her face… Got 2 B Glued Hair Spray and Ultra Glued Gel. It’s the real deal. I have used this product myself and hair nor high water is going anywhere. If you know anything about Oklahoma you know during this time it is humid, and for those glasses to stay in place proves this product will hold just like glue.

Katie Burkhart is a former professional softball pitcher and Arizona State University alumna, where she was a three-time All-American and led the Sun Devils to a national championship. She played professionally in the U.S., Japan, and Italy, and has coached at the Division I level. She now provides private pitching instruction and mindset training for athletes of all levels. Katie is also the author of Mental Muscle and Beyond the Game, books focused on athletic performance and life after sports.

