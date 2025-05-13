OU Softball Freshman Breaks Silence on Departure from Program
Oklahoma softbal head coach Patty Gasso address the absence of freshman pitcher Sophia Bordi before the SEC Tournament.
The New Jersey native had not appeared in a game, and Gasso told reporters she had gone home and was no longer with the team.
On Tuesday, Bordi posted on X (formerly Twitter).
"With all the articles and rumors coming out, I thought I would address this situation myself," Bordi wrote. "First, I appreciate Coach Gasso for keeping my information private. I made the decision myslef to step away from school and softball for the rest of the season because I neededto take time to work on my personal/mental health. This was something that I felt needed to be dealt with back home with my family's support, and also so I wasn't a distraction to the team in the middle of the season. I appreciate everyone's concerns but wish information wasn't being falsely spreed the way it was. With that being said, the season is still going and my girls are still working. I'm always watching and cheering them on no matter what BOOMER!"
Bordi reclassified to join the Sooners ahead of the 2025 season. The plan, according to Gasso, was to never feature Bordi in the rotation this season. She has maintained all four years of eligibility.
"She's not here on campus, she went back home," head coach Patty Gasso previously said during a weekly press conference. "And that's something that I don't have the privilege to talk about, it's more of a personal situation. So she did not finish the season out with us."
Bordi was a two-time Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year and led Haddon Heights High School to two state titles and earned tournament MVP honors.
The Sooners are the No. 2 national seed and will host a regional in Norman beginning Friday.