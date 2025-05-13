Softball On SI

OU Softball Freshman Breaks Silence on Departure from Program

An OU Softball freshman has spoken publicly for the first time about her departure from the program, sharing insight into her decision to leave.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Jefferson takes on Haddon Heights in the Group 2 softball state final at Kean University on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Jefferson takes on Haddon Heights in the Group 2 softball state final at Kean University on Saturday, June 10, 2023. / Anne-Marie Caruso/DailyRecord.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma softbal head coach Patty Gasso address the absence of freshman pitcher Sophia Bordi before the SEC Tournament.

The New Jersey native had not appeared in a game, and Gasso told reporters she had gone home and was no longer with the team.

On Tuesday, Bordi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"With all the articles and rumors coming out, I thought I would address this situation myself," Bordi wrote. "First, I appreciate Coach Gasso for keeping my information private. I made the decision myslef to step away from school and softball for the rest of the season because I neededto take time to work on my personal/mental health. This was something that I felt needed to be dealt with back home with my family's support, and also so I wasn't a distraction to the team in the middle of the season. I appreciate everyone's concerns but wish information wasn't being falsely spreed the way it was. With that being said, the season is still going and my girls are still working. I'm always watching and cheering them on no matter what BOOMER!"

Bordi reclassified to join the Sooners ahead of the 2025 season. The plan, according to Gasso, was to never feature Bordi in the rotation this season. She has maintained all four years of eligibility.

"She's not here on campus, she went back home," head coach Patty Gasso previously said during a weekly press conference. "And that's something that I don't have the privilege to talk about, it's more of a personal situation. So she did not finish the season out with us."

Bordi was a two-time Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year and led Haddon Heights High School to two state titles and earned tournament MVP honors.

The Sooners are the No. 2 national seed and will host a regional in Norman beginning Friday.

MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

