OU Softball's Sam Landry Could Square Off Against Biggest Supporter – Now Texas Tech’s Head Coach
With Sam Landry making her first-ever Women's College World Series (WCWS) appearance against Tennessee on Thursday, it’s possible she and the Sooners could come face-to-face with her biggest supporter, Gerry Glasco.
After three years under Glasco at Louisiana, the two share an inseparable bond.
However, when Glasco made the announcement that he was headed to Texas Tech, many of his former players, including Landry, hit the transfer portal.
Though he is focused on getting the Red Raiders’ first-ever World Series win in program history, he was all smiles during WCWS Media Day on Wednesday when Landry’s name was brought up. He reflected on her achievements at Louisiana and the numbers she is currently putting up with the Sooners.
"Sam's just a tremendous player and tremendous talent," Glasco said during Media Day. "She's also a tremendous person, a sweetheart. To me and my wife, she means the world to us on a personal level. I was thrilled to see her have the kind of year she had.”
While Glasco took five of his former Cajuns to Texas Tech, there was no bad blood when Landry confided in him about where she wanted to end her career. They talked almost daily about what coaches and schools were interested in her, and when Glasco heard she was visiting Oklahoma, he gave her possibly some of the best advice of her collegiate career.
"If you go play for Coach Rocha, the rest of your life you'll look back knowing you had the chance to work with the top pitching coach in the game,” Glasco said during Media Day. “The results will indicate your potential."
And there’s no doubt that Landry is having the best season of her career. The go-to starting pitcher for the Sooners has thrown 16 complete games in 24 of her starts and currently holds a 1.92 ERA with 170 strikeouts.
Landry was even the No. 1 pick during the Athletes Unlimited College Draft, a dream that may have never happened if she hadn't come to Oklahoma.
"It was a really good way for Sam to end her college career if she chose to go that route, and we're seeing that right now," Glasco said during Media Day. "You're seeing a great athlete with a great coaching staff, and it's been her moment. She rose up, she performed at a high level, and it's exciting to see how she's handled the pressure throughout the season.