OU Softball National Champion Joins Oregon's Support Staff
Paige Parker is being reunited with her pitching coach from Oklahoma, as Melyssa Lombardi announced the hiring of the two-time national champion as Oregon's Director of Player Development on Wednesday.
Parker was a four-time All-American with the Sooners under Lombardi's guidance as the pitching coach.
"Paige brings an understanding of how to use advanced metrics and performance data to give our players a competitive edge," said Lombardi via press release. "Her ability to translate numbers into actionable development plans and in-game strategy will elevate the way we prepare, compete, and grow as a program. Paige will be an incredible asset for Oregon Softball."
Parker arrives in Eugene after spending the past four seasons as associate head coach at Utah. While guiding the Utes' pitching staff, Parker transformed them into Women's College World Series contenders. Utah reached Oklahoma City in Parker's second season, and pitcher Mariah Lopez put together a campaign that landed her on the NFCA All-America third team, as well as the all-conference and all-region first teams.
Before coaching at Utah, Parker spent one season at Tulsa and was a graduate assistant at OU.
"I couldn't be more excited to reunite with Coach Lombardi and join her staff at the University of Oregon," said Parker. "I'm so thankful to Coach Amy Hogue and the University of Utah for everything over the past four years — it's been an incredible journey.
"I'm looking forward to what's ahead at Oregon as we continue building toward something great. Competing for the Women's College World Series year after year is the goal, and I'm all in. Getting to do it with Coach Lombardi makes it even more special."
Parker finished her career in Norman ranked second in Oklahoma history for career win percentage (.872), wins (123), appearances (174), strikeouts (968), and shutouts (37). She also ranked fourth all-time in games started (134), innings pitched (867.1), saves (six), and strikeouts per seven innings (7.81).