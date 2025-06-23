Softball On SI

Former Oregon Softball Standout Paige Sinicki Joins Utah Coaching Staff

May 30, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oregon Ducks infielder Paige Sinicki (38) throws to first base in the second inning against the Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Utah Softball has added a huge addition to its coaching staff as former Oregon Standout Paige Sinicki will be a graduate assistant for the upcoming season.

Sinicki had an incredible four-year career with Oregon. In 2025, she started in all 64 games and hit .376 with 61 runs on 68 hits while adding eight home runs and 50 run batted in.

This past season, she earned All-Big Ten First Team honors and was an all-reginal selection as well. In 2024 Sinicki was named an NFCA Rawlings Gold Glove award winner and Pac-12 Co Defensive Player of the Year.

She led the Duck's to their first Women's College World Series appearances since 2018 and the Big Ten Tournament championship in their first year in the conference.

Oregon went 54-10 overall before falling to Oklahoma in the WCWS.

Sinicki is currently playing in the AUSL with the Talons alongside former Utah players Mariah Lopez and Hannah Flippen.

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

