Former Oregon Softball Standout Paige Sinicki Joins Utah Coaching Staff
Utah Softball has added a huge addition to its coaching staff as former Oregon Standout Paige Sinicki will be a graduate assistant for the upcoming season.
Sinicki had an incredible four-year career with Oregon. In 2025, she started in all 64 games and hit .376 with 61 runs on 68 hits while adding eight home runs and 50 run batted in.
This past season, she earned All-Big Ten First Team honors and was an all-reginal selection as well. In 2024 Sinicki was named an NFCA Rawlings Gold Glove award winner and Pac-12 Co Defensive Player of the Year.
She led the Duck's to their first Women's College World Series appearances since 2018 and the Big Ten Tournament championship in their first year in the conference.
Oregon went 54-10 overall before falling to Oklahoma in the WCWS.
Sinicki is currently playing in the AUSL with the Talons alongside former Utah players Mariah Lopez and Hannah Flippen.