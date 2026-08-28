Patriot League Softball Legend Returns to Boston University as Newest Coach

One of the greatest pitchers to ever play for Boston University has returned to join the coaching ranks.

Kasey Ricard joined head coach Ashley Waters' staff to serve as the team's pitching coach during the 2026-27 season, according to an announcement from the program.

Ricard graduated from Boston University this past May after four phenomenal seasons with the Terriers. She was named Patriot League Pitcher of the Year for three straight years from 2024 through 2026, and she was a four-time First Team NFCA All-Region award winner from 2023 through 2026.

During the 2026 collegiate season, Ricard threw a career-high 248.1 innings. She was the winning pitcher in 33 of BU's 47 victories and struck out a hefty 243 batters as a senior.

This past summer, Ricard played for the Kansas City Diamonds of the Professional Softball League (PSL). In the inaugural season for the Diamonds, Ricard was part of a five-pitcher staff and threw 37.1 innings.

Ricard's career pitching statistics are absolutely amazing. Her record was 107-27, with a career earned run average of 2.15 and 933 strikeouts. In addition, she has 42 career shutouts and five no-hitters. She is the winningest pitcher in both Patriot League and program history.

"Kasey had an exceptional career and was truly a once-in-a-generation player," Waters said about Ricard's hiring. "She possesses a brilliant mind for the game and a natural ability to teach. Her relentless competitiveness will make her an incredible addition to our staff. Her deep understanding of our program and familiarity will be an immediate asset to our pitching staff."

Waters continued by saying, "Kasey is a proven winner academically and athletically. She has a genuine understanding of what it takes to succeed at BU and at the highest level. I am thrilled to continue to share a dugout with her."

Ricard's success in the circle will be tough to match. She led the Terriers to four straight Patriot League titles. The Terriers went to the Athens Regional in 2023 and made back-to-back appearances in the Norman Regional in both 2024 and 2025.

This past season, the Terriers avoided being placed in Oklahoma and played in the Lubbock Regional instead, where they went 1-2 with a victory over Marist and two losses to Ole Miss.

Boston University's Kasey Ricard (77) pitches during a softball game in the Norman Regional of the NCAA Tournament between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Boston University Terriers at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., Friday, May 16, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Terriers were heavily reliant on Ricard as their ace for the past four years. She and Waters will have new challenges this season, as they try to build a pitching staff and search for an ace to lead the team to future success.