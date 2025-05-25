Nebraska Softball's Jordy Bahl Fouls Off 79.4 MPH Pitch – A Reaction Time Feat That Defies Logic
The softball world is talking on Saturday night, especially after Tennessee's Karlyn Pickens broke her record by delivering a pitch against Nebraska's Jordy Bahl at 79.4 mph on Saturday night during Game 2 of the Knoxville Super Regional.
While Pickens was quite impressive with her feat, what Bahl did defied logic because she fouled it off.
Years ago, Sports Science broke down a pitch from Canadian Olympic medalist Danielle Lawrie. The show studied her movement and physiology to determine that the average softball pitcher who starts at a rubber from 43 feet away from home plate, releases the ball just 37 feet from the batter.
From a distance of just 37 feet, a pitch at 79.4 mph is traveling at roughly 116.5 feet per second. That means it reaches the batter in about 0.318 seconds.
Let that sink in – 0.318 seconds. The average time is takes a human to blink can range from 0.1 to 0.4 seconds.
According to a study done by the University of Cambridge, the fastest reaction time recorded was .101. In the Guiness Book of World Records, the fastest response time to a punch is .186.
The average human reaction time is 0.250 seconds and the time is takes to swing a bat is roughy 0.150 seconds.
While reacting and swinging overlap, the window for Bahl to process, decide, and act is nearly nonexistent. Yet somehow, she managed to foul it off.
Mathematically, what Bahl did in Nebraska's 3-2 loss bordered on impossible and to the human eye seemed unbelievable.
The two teams will meet again on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with a berth to the Women's College World Series on the line.