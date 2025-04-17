Softball On SI

OU Softball Revises Schedule Ahead of Series Against Mississippi State

​Due to expected inclement weather, the Oklahoma Sooners have adjusted the start time for their upcoming softball game against Mississippi State.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso talks Ailana Agbayani, center, and Abigale Dayton during a college Bedlam softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso talks Ailana Agbayani, center, and Abigale Dayton during a college Bedlam softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Inclement weather is expected to affect the Oklahoma City area Friday, forcing the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs to move the start time for their series opener to 4 p.m. CT at Devon Park.

The game was originally set for 6:30 p.m., and the final two contests of the three-game series will be played at Love's Field in Norman.

This will be OU's second contest played at the site of the Women's College World Series, and it holds a special meaning as it is a coming home for MSU head coach Samantha Ricketts, who played for Patty Gasso and the Sooners years ago.

"It's easy to talk with Sam Ricketts, because she's an alum here, and she knows," OU head coach Patty Gasso said during her media availability Wednesday. "To me, I would want to play at Hall of Fame, because I want my players to feel what it feels like to play on the field that you won a national championship on. It's to get a few more fans in. It's also to appease the people in Oklahoma City, so they don't have to drive down to Norman on a Friday. So, a lot of reasons, but it just has a different feel for it, and Sam agreed to it."

This will be the first trip to Norman as a head coach for Ricketts, who is looking to become the first former Gasso player to win a game as a head coach against the NFCA Hall of Famer.

With at least two wins, Ricketts would become the program record holder for ranked wins as a head coach.

All original tickets purchased for the game will be valid for entry of the updated time, according to OU.

Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

