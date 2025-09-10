Softball On SI

SEC Unveils 2026 Conference Softball Schedule

The SEC just dropped the full 2026 softball schedule and it’s loaded.

Maren Angus-Coombs

May 6, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Alabama infielder Abby Duchscherer (10) reacts to a hit during a game against Auburn at Jack Turner Softball Stadium.
May 6, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Alabama infielder Abby Duchscherer (10) reacts to a hit during a game against Auburn at Jack Turner Softball Stadium. / Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 2026 league schedule for all 15 teams on Wednesday.

Each team will play eight three-game series, totaling 24 games. The conference schedule begins March 6 and concludes May 2.

As always, the schedule is subject to change, including the move of some series to conclude on Mondays.

The 2026 SEC Tournament is schedule for May 5-9 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky.

Alabama

The Crimson Tide will host Arkansas (March 13-15), Texas (April 3-5), Kentucky (April 17-19) and South Carolina (April 30-May 2) and travel to Ole Miss (March 6-8), Missouri (March 20-22), Auburn (April 10-12) and Tennessee (April 24-26).

Arkansas

Arkansas hosts Georgia (March 6-8), Florida (March 27-29), Auburn (April 3-5) and Missouri (April 24-26) and travels to Alabama (March 13-15), Mississippi State (April 10-12), Oklahoma (April 17-19), and Texas (April 30-May 2).

Auburn

The Tigers open conference play by hosting Kentucky on March 6-8. They also host Missouri (March 27-29), Alabama (April 10-12) and Ole Miss (April 24-26). They will travel to Oklahoma (March 13-15), Arkansas (April 3-5), Florida (April 17-19) and LSU (April 30-May 2). 

Florida

Florida will host Missouri (March 6-8), Tennessee (March 20-22), Mississippi State (April 3-5) and Auburn (April 17-19). The Gators will be on the road against Kentucky (March 13-15), Arkansas (March 27-29), South Carolina (April 10-12) and Georgia (April 30-May 2).

Georgia

The Bulldogs will open conference play at home against Mississippi State (March 20-22). They will also host Missouri (April 10-12), Texas (April 17-19), and Florida (April 30-May 2). Their road series this season will be at Arkansas (March 6-8), Kentucky (March 27-29), Texas A&M (April 3-5), and Oklahoma (April 24-26).

Kentucky

The Wildcats will open conference play on the road at Auburn (March 6-8). They will also be on the road against Texas A&M (March 20-22), Oklahoma (April 2-4), and Alabama (April 17-19). Kentucky will host Florida (March 13-15), Georgia (March 27-29), Tennessee (April 11-13), and Texas (April 24-26).

LSU

The Tigers host Texas A&M (March 13-15), Oklahoma (March 27-29), Ole Miss (April 17-19) and Auburn (April 30-May 2). LSU will travel to Tennessee on March 6-8, South Carolina (March 20-22), Missouri (April 3-5) and Mississippi State (April 24-26).

Mississippi State

Mississippi State opens SEC play at home against Tennessee (March 13-15) and will also host South Carolina (March 27-29), Arkansas (April 10-12), and LSU (April 24-26). The Bulldogs will travel to Georgia (March 20-22), Florida (April 3-5), Texas A&M (April 17-19), and Ole Miss (April 30-May 2).

Missouri

Mizzou opens its 2026 conference slate at Florida ((March 6-8). The Tigers will also travel to Auburn (Mar. 27-29), Georgia (Apr. 10-12) and Arkansas (Apr. 24-26). Their home series are against Alabama (March 20-22), LSU (Apr. 3-5), South Carolina (Apr. 17-19) and Tennessee (Apr. 30-May 2).

Oklahoma

The Sooners have a bye to open SEC play before welcoming Auburn to Norman (March 13-15). They will also host Kentucky (April 3-5), Arkansas (April 17-19), and Georgia (April 24-26). OU will travel to Ole Miss (March 20-22), LSU (March 27-29), Texas (April 10-12), and Texas A&M (April 30-May 2).

Ole Miss

The Rebels open at home against Alabama from March 6-8. Other home series include Oklahoma (March 20-22), Texas A&M (April 10-12), and Mississippi State (April 30-May 2). They will be on the road against Texas (March 13-15), Tennessee (March 27-29), LSU (April 17-19), and Auburn (April 24-26).

South Carolina

The Gamecocks open conference play hosting Texas (March 6-8). They will also host LSU (March 20-22), Florida (April 10-12), and Texas A&M (April 24-26). South Carolina will travel to Mississippi State (March 27-29), Tennessee (April 3-5), Missouri (April 17-19), and Alabama (April 30-May 2).

Tennessee

The Lady Vols will welcome LSU to Knoxville to open conference play (March 6-8). They will also host Ole Miss (March 27-29), South Carolina (April 3-5), and Alabama (April 24-26). Tennessee will be on the road against Mississippi State (March 13-15), Florida (March 20-22), Kentucky (April 10-12), and Missouri (April 30-May 2).

Texas

The defending National Champions will host home series against Ole Miss (March 13-15), Texas A&M (March 27-29), Oklahoma (April 10-12) and Arkansas (April 30-May 2). The Longhorns will be on the road at South Carolina (March 6-8), Alabama (April 3-5), Georgia (April 17-19), and Kentucky (April 24-26).

Texas A&M

The Aggies open SEC play at LSU, March 13-15. They will also travel to Texas (March 27-29), Ole Miss (April 10-12), and South Carolina (April 24-26). Texas A&M will host Kentucky (March 20-22), Georgia (April 3-5), Mississippi State (April 17-19), and Oklahoma (April 30-May 2).

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

Home/College