SEC Unveils 2026 Conference Softball Schedule
The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 2026 league schedule for all 15 teams on Wednesday.
Each team will play eight three-game series, totaling 24 games. The conference schedule begins March 6 and concludes May 2.
As always, the schedule is subject to change, including the move of some series to conclude on Mondays.
The 2026 SEC Tournament is schedule for May 5-9 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky.
Alabama
The Crimson Tide will host Arkansas (March 13-15), Texas (April 3-5), Kentucky (April 17-19) and South Carolina (April 30-May 2) and travel to Ole Miss (March 6-8), Missouri (March 20-22), Auburn (April 10-12) and Tennessee (April 24-26).
Arkansas
Arkansas hosts Georgia (March 6-8), Florida (March 27-29), Auburn (April 3-5) and Missouri (April 24-26) and travels to Alabama (March 13-15), Mississippi State (April 10-12), Oklahoma (April 17-19), and Texas (April 30-May 2).
Auburn
The Tigers open conference play by hosting Kentucky on March 6-8. They also host Missouri (March 27-29), Alabama (April 10-12) and Ole Miss (April 24-26). They will travel to Oklahoma (March 13-15), Arkansas (April 3-5), Florida (April 17-19) and LSU (April 30-May 2).
Florida
Florida will host Missouri (March 6-8), Tennessee (March 20-22), Mississippi State (April 3-5) and Auburn (April 17-19). The Gators will be on the road against Kentucky (March 13-15), Arkansas (March 27-29), South Carolina (April 10-12) and Georgia (April 30-May 2).
Georgia
The Bulldogs will open conference play at home against Mississippi State (March 20-22). They will also host Missouri (April 10-12), Texas (April 17-19), and Florida (April 30-May 2). Their road series this season will be at Arkansas (March 6-8), Kentucky (March 27-29), Texas A&M (April 3-5), and Oklahoma (April 24-26).
Kentucky
The Wildcats will open conference play on the road at Auburn (March 6-8). They will also be on the road against Texas A&M (March 20-22), Oklahoma (April 2-4), and Alabama (April 17-19). Kentucky will host Florida (March 13-15), Georgia (March 27-29), Tennessee (April 11-13), and Texas (April 24-26).
LSU
The Tigers host Texas A&M (March 13-15), Oklahoma (March 27-29), Ole Miss (April 17-19) and Auburn (April 30-May 2). LSU will travel to Tennessee on March 6-8, South Carolina (March 20-22), Missouri (April 3-5) and Mississippi State (April 24-26).
Mississippi State
Mississippi State opens SEC play at home against Tennessee (March 13-15) and will also host South Carolina (March 27-29), Arkansas (April 10-12), and LSU (April 24-26). The Bulldogs will travel to Georgia (March 20-22), Florida (April 3-5), Texas A&M (April 17-19), and Ole Miss (April 30-May 2).
Missouri
Mizzou opens its 2026 conference slate at Florida ((March 6-8). The Tigers will also travel to Auburn (Mar. 27-29), Georgia (Apr. 10-12) and Arkansas (Apr. 24-26). Their home series are against Alabama (March 20-22), LSU (Apr. 3-5), South Carolina (Apr. 17-19) and Tennessee (Apr. 30-May 2).
Oklahoma
The Sooners have a bye to open SEC play before welcoming Auburn to Norman (March 13-15). They will also host Kentucky (April 3-5), Arkansas (April 17-19), and Georgia (April 24-26). OU will travel to Ole Miss (March 20-22), LSU (March 27-29), Texas (April 10-12), and Texas A&M (April 30-May 2).
Ole Miss
The Rebels open at home against Alabama from March 6-8. Other home series include Oklahoma (March 20-22), Texas A&M (April 10-12), and Mississippi State (April 30-May 2). They will be on the road against Texas (March 13-15), Tennessee (March 27-29), LSU (April 17-19), and Auburn (April 24-26).
South Carolina
The Gamecocks open conference play hosting Texas (March 6-8). They will also host LSU (March 20-22), Florida (April 10-12), and Texas A&M (April 24-26). South Carolina will travel to Mississippi State (March 27-29), Tennessee (April 3-5), Missouri (April 17-19), and Alabama (April 30-May 2).
Tennessee
The Lady Vols will welcome LSU to Knoxville to open conference play (March 6-8). They will also host Ole Miss (March 27-29), South Carolina (April 3-5), and Alabama (April 24-26). Tennessee will be on the road against Mississippi State (March 13-15), Florida (March 20-22), Kentucky (April 10-12), and Missouri (April 30-May 2).
Texas
The defending National Champions will host home series against Ole Miss (March 13-15), Texas A&M (March 27-29), Oklahoma (April 10-12) and Arkansas (April 30-May 2). The Longhorns will be on the road at South Carolina (March 6-8), Alabama (April 3-5), Georgia (April 17-19), and Kentucky (April 24-26).
Texas A&M
The Aggies open SEC play at LSU, March 13-15. They will also travel to Texas (March 27-29), Ole Miss (April 10-12), and South Carolina (April 24-26). Texas A&M will host Kentucky (March 20-22), Georgia (April 3-5), Mississippi State (April 17-19), and Oklahoma (April 30-May 2).