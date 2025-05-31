Softball On SI

Former Mississippi State Pitcher Josey Marron commits to South Carolina

After three years at Mississippi State, Josey Marron is flipping schools but staying in the SEC. She will head to the University of South Carolina.

In 2025, Marron struggled in the circle with an 2-6 overall record appearing in 24 games. She had an ERA of 6.77 with 50 innings pitched and 36 strikeouts on the season.

The Bulldogs were 39-19 overall making it to the NCAA tournament but falling to Texas Tech in the Lubbock Regional.

South Carolina had its best season in program history. They were a No. 8 seed and hosted Super Regionals. The Gamecocks' loss to UCLA fell just one game shy of a WCWS appearance.

Marron hopes to add depth in the circle for South Carolina next season, as they currently have six players in the portal, two of whom are pitchers.

She confirmed the decision on X.

Marron will have one season of eligibility remaining.

