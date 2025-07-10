Ole Miss Softball Adds NFCA Player of the Year Through Transfer Portal
Former West Texas A&M two-way player Emilee Boyer announced on Instagram that she is moving to Division I and will join the Ole Miss Rebels for her senior season.
The DII NFCA Player of the Year put together her best campaign yet as a Lady Buff, finishing the 2025 season with a .470 batting average, led DII with 22 home runs, 90 RBIs, and a .952 slugging percentage. She had 79 hits, reached base at a .581 clip with 44 walks, and scored 59 runs.
She was just as immaculate on the defensive side as well. With a .995 fielding percentage, she only recorded one error and went 28-4 in 40 appearances on the mound. With a 2.40 ERA and 236 strikeouts, she held her opponents to a .206 batting average in 183.2 innings of work.
While she became just the second Lady Buff in program history to achieve NFCA Player of the Year, she also racked up several more accolades during the 2025 season. The three-time NFCA All-American was also a finalist for the DII Honda Athlete of the Year award, named the D2CCA Ron Lenz Player of the Year, and the Lone Star Conference Player, Pitcher, and Female Athlete of the Year.
Her successes helped lead West Texas A&M to a 56-win season, a Lone Star Conference Championship, and an advancement to the NCAA Super Regional, where the Lady Buffs ended their season against Texas-Tyler.
Boyer joins a strong Rebels transfer class, as seven other players have made commitments this summer including pitchers Kyra Aycock and Hope Jenkins, outfielders Liesl Osteen and Sydney Shiller, catchers Makenna Bellaire and Kennedy Bunker, and middle infielder Cassie Reasner.
With two Ole Miss pitchers entering the portal at the end of the 2025 season, there should be plenty of opportunities for Boyer to see action on the mound for her final season of eligibility.