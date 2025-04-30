Softball America Adds 3 Fresh Faces to Pitcher Power Rankings
As college softball enters the first weekend in May, Softball America updated its in-season pitcher power rankings with three new names joining the list of 15.
There are still familiar ones like NiJaree Canady, Karlyn Pickens, and Lindsaey Grein, but joining them this time around are a few veterans who are helping their teams in incredible ways.
No. 12 Autumn Courtney, FAU
The Florida Atlantic Owls head into May with a record of 41-9 and 20-4 in conference play. Autumn Courtney is responsible for more than half of her team's wins.
With a record of 21-4, she is tied for third nationally in victory.
The junior right-hander who transferred from Queens has been the top pitcher in the American Athletic Conference this season. She leads the league in strikeouts with 147 and has allowed the lowest batting average at .159, while her ERA of 1.90 is tied for second.
Courtney has also won a league-leading four AAC Pitcher of the Week awards and has earned a spot on two weekly conference honorable mention lists.
No. 13 Taylor Tinsley, UCLA
UCLA junior Taylor Tinsley is a familiar name in college softball, but her season has not been what she is used to.
Tinsley is part of a pitching staff where there are three aces. She is actually been used the least when it comes to numbers and that could be UCLA's way of saving her for the postseason. She owns a record 11-3 on the year with a 2.60 ERA across 94.1 innings. She has two saves, 132 strikeouts and 13 walks.
No. 15 Maddia Groff, Omaha
It's easy to overlook the Omaha Mavericks, but it's hard not to miss Maddia Groff. After making a name for herself as a freshman with Southern Illinois last season, the Omaha native continues to dominate in the circle.
The left-handed sophomore ERA of 1.33 is the sixth best in the nation, and her strikeout-to-walk ratio of 10.10 is the third best in Division I.
Groff's 212 strikeouts ranked her seventh in the nation, and she is one of just four pitchers to record at least 22 wins this season.
To see the entire list of pitchers, visit Softball America.