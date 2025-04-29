Omaha Softball Star Maddia Groff Enters Softball America Rankings, Wins Sixth League Honor
Omaha star Maddia Groff was named the Kwik Star Summit League Peak Pitcher of the Week for the sixth time this season on Monday and also entered the national conversation for Pitcher of the Year, according to Softball America.
Groff debuted in the publication's pitcher power rankings Monday afternoon at No. 15.
It was only a matter of time before Groff arrived in the top 15, as her stats this season speak for themselves.
The sophomore is 22-4 with two saves this season with a 1.33 earned run average across 157.2 innings. She has struck out 212 and walked only 21.
In a series against South Dakota State, Groff was dominant, allowing just three extra-base hits over the three-game series and holding the Jackrabbits to a .167 average at the plate.
Groff struck out 13 batters across two appearances. Her first start of the weekend turned into quite the gem. She pitched a 10-inning complete-game, striking out 11 without allowing a run over 156 pitches.
With two wins against the Jackrabbits, Omaha secured the top seed for the Summit League tournament.
“That was one of our goals, obviously pre-conference tournament, was to be that one-seed,” Groff said. “We want to peak in May, and we want that to be the time when everything is working together.”
Before the Mavericks begin their postseason, they will take on Wisconsin in a doubleheader on Friday in Madison. The conference tournament is set for May 7-10 at South Dakota State’s Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.