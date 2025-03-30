Karlyn Pickens Leads No. 14 Tennessee Softball to Statement SEC Series Win Over No. 2 Oklahoma
The second-ranked Oklahoma Sooners and the soldout crowd at Love's Field were left in shock after the No. 14 Tennessee Lady Vols took the series with a 5-3 win on Sunday afternoon.
It was the first series loss for the Sooners as a member of the Southeastern Conference.
Tennessee became just the third team to win a series in Norman since 2006. The win also marked the first series win for the Lady Vols against a top-two ranked team.
Sophomore pitcher Karlyn Pickens improved to 13-4 and earned her second win of the weekend. She allowed three runs on four hits, with three walks and six strikeouts in a complete-game effort. The three runs scored by OU marked just the fourth time this season when Pickens has allowed three or more runs in a game.
The Sooners jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Consecutive singles and a walk loaded the bases for Kasidi Pickering, who doubled to left center on the first pitch she saw, scoring all three baserunners.
In the top of the fourth, the Lady Vols flipped the game on its head, scoring five runs with two outs. OU starter Sam Landry was also throwing a perfect game until Taylor Pannell earned a walk. McKenna Gibson followed with a single, and Sophia Nugent loaded the bases on a free pass.
Laura Mealer drove in two runs with a double to right, cutting the deficit to 3-2.
The fireworks exploded next when redshirt freshman Ella Dodge crushed a three-run home run to right field, giving the Lady Vols a 5-3 lead.
Pickens closed out the game retiring 15 of the last 17 batters she faced.
"Tough game on our side," OU coach Patty Gasso said after the defeat. "I like the way we started where we scored first, and they answered very quickly. And you give that to a team that’s been around and they kind of know how to do that. I think this is a great learning opportunity for us. It’s humbling, but we know we’re not good enough. We’re winning, but we’re still not good enough."
Tennessee returns home to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Tuesday for a midweek matchup against Western Carolina, and Oklahoma will be at UT Arlington.