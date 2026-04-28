Softball America Catcher Rankings Highlight Elite Talent from OU, Florida, Arizona

With the 2026 regular season rounding out in the next week, Softball America released its final in-season catcher rankings.

The source listed the top 15 backstops at the DI level based on stats, advanced metrics, RPI and general eye test.

The SEC, Big 12, and Big Ten each had three representatives named, followed by one athlete from the ACC, and five others outside of the Power 4.

Additionally, three of the top five catchers recently had their dreams become reality upon receiving AUSL Golden Tickets. Reese Atwood earned the second overall, granting her selection into the 2026 AUSL College Draft, followed by Sydney Stewart with the fourth, and Jocelyn Erickson with the tenth.

Take a look at the top five who suit up in the gear nearly every inning and their supporting numbers. Visit Softball America for the full list.

Top 5 Catchers in College Softball

1. Kendall Wells, Oklahoma, .377 BA, 3 2B, 36 HR, 79 RBI

2. Jocelyn Erickson, Florida, .421 BA, 13 2B, 19 HR, 67 RBI

3. Sydney Stewart, Arizona, .431 BA, 7 2B, 19 HR, 73 RBI

4. Reese Atwood, Texas, .366 BA, 7 2B, 16 HR, 53 RBI

5. Bri Despines, Louisville, .397 BA, 15 2B, 4 3B, 7 HR, 62 RBI, 17 SB

Sydney Stewart leads the Big 12 in OPS and RBI as she rises in our latest catcher rankings.



Find out who the best backstops are here: https://t.co/Qszi1c9GI1@sydneyyystewart | @ArizonaSoftball pic.twitter.com/1SWzXwht1d — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) April 27, 2026

Kendall Wells, Oklahoma Sooners

Kendall Wells is on a complete tear in her rookie campaign, sliding into the top spot, improving from No. 3 in March. She set the SEC single-season home run record on March 31 with her 27th, followed by breaking Sooner legend Jocelyn Alo's and OU's single-season record with her 35th four-bagger on April 24. She currently leads the NCAA in home runs (36), sits in second in RBIs (79) and total bases (168), and is third in slugging (1.113).

Behind the dish, she's committed just one error for a fielding percentage of .996 with 241 putouts and 17 assists. She's also a big reason her Sooners have reclaimed the No. 1 rank.

Jocelyn Erickson, Florida Gators

Jocelyn Erickson has continued to put up consistent stats for the Gators since arriving on campus in her sophomore year. The lefty catcher has accomplished a third year with 15+ home runs, currently sitting at number 19. Her .736 slugging percentage, .529 on-base percentage, and 67 RBIs have all been career bests.

Beyond the metrics, Erickson's leadership is immeasurable. She's thrown out two base stealers in just two attempts. Her .993 fielding percentage is compiled of 285 putouts, 17 assists, and a rare pair of errors.

Sydney Stewart, Arizona Wildcats

Sydney Stewart made the vertical jump from No. 4 in March to No. 3 in April. As of today, she leads the Big 12 in various categories: on-base percentage (.584), slugging percentage (1.055), on-base + slugging (1.639), RBI (73), and walks (41).

She's putting up a banner year in her senior campaign with potential for an extended season with her Arizona Wildcats, who finished second in the Big 12 standings, 34-13 (15-6).

Stewart has been part of four double plays and thrown out three on the base paths.