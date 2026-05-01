Final in-season outfield rankings were announced by Softball America with the last week of the 2026 softball regular season upon us.

The source listed the top 35 last line of defense at the DI level based on stats, advanced metrics, RPI, and general eye test.

Here's a look at the top 10 and their supporting numbers. Visit Softball America for the full list.

Top 10 Outfielders in College Softball

1. Megan Grant, UCLA, .472 BA, 6 2B, 34 HR, 73 RBI, 1.996 OPS

2. Ella Parker, Oklahoma, .430 BA, 13 2B, 19 HR, 57 RBI, 1.496 OPS

3. Lauren Putz, Michigan, .454 BA, 17 2B, 19 HR, 73 RBI, 10 SB, 1.533 OPS

4. Taylor Shumaker, Florida, .460 BA, 16 2B, 16 HR, 51 RBI, 76 R, 1.374 OPS

5. Elon Butler, Oregon, .407 BA, 17 2B, 3 3B, 16 HR, 56 RBI, 1.385 OPS

6. Mihyia Davis, Texas Tech, .447 BA, 13 2B, 4 3B, 9 HR, 44 RBI, 69 R, 34 SB

7. Moriah Polar, Purdue, .554 BA, 14 2B, 3 3B, 4 HR, 47 RBI, 60 R, 28 SB, 1.323 OPS

8. Kasidi Pickering, Oklahoma, .396 BA, 12 2B, 16 HR, 52 RBI, 1.341 OPS

9. Rylee Slimp, UCLA, .452 BA, 12 2B, 4 3B, 11 HR, 45 RBI, 1.348 OPS

10. Kai Minor, Oklahoma, .440 BA, 11 2B, 5 3B, 7 HR, 35 RBI, 1.195 OPS

Lauren Putz has emerged as one of the best outfielders in the nation. The Michigan star has a 1.553 and 73 RBIs this season.



Who else made the outfielder rankings? See the entire list of 35 players presented by High Level Throwing here: https://t.co/aZ96blqFHg pic.twitter.com/gqymAVF2UI — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) April 30, 2026

Megan Grant, UCLA Bruins

There should be no surprise about the No. 1 outfielder in the nation. Megan Grant has earned the top honor in all three months of rankings.

During April, Grant went 16-for-44 (.363) with six multi-hit games, 19 RBIs, 21 runs scored, and 11 home runs. She walked 18 times.

Through April 25, she currently leads the NCAA in on-base percentage and slugging percentage, and is listed in the top five in home runs, RBIs, and runs.

To add to her record-shattering senior campaign, Grant was gifted an AUSL Golden Ticket on April 18 and was named a USA Softball Top 25 Player of the Year Finalist earlier this week.

Ella Parker, Oklahoma Sooners

Ella Parker climbed one spot after holding a steady No. 3 rank for March and April. In the last 14 games, the junior has gone 13-for-34 (.382) from the left side with nine RBI, 14 walks, and three home runs. In the field, she's a perfect 1.000 on the season with 44 putouts and three assists.

Parker was one of 25 student-athletes listed as a Top 25 Player of the Year Finalist. Her numbers in the Crimson and Cream have continued to impress and improve since her rookie campaign. A .548 on-base percentage is good for third in the SEC, while her slugging percentage of .948 is fifth-best.

Lauren Putz, Michigan Wolverines

Sophomore Lauren Putz has made the biggest strides in the outfield, moving from No. 7 (March) to No. 6 (April), and settling in at No. 3 for the final SA placements. Putz batted .440 (22-for-50), tallying 27 RBI, 20 runs, five doubles, and seven home runs.

She recorded a career-best four hits in a single game at Northwestern with four RBI. She was just a home run away from the cycle that same contest.

She leads the 30-19 overall Michigan Wolverines at the plate in just about every offensive category. Putz has committed just one miscue on the year, boasting a fielding percentage of .958, primarily in right field.