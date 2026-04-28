NCAA Softball Statistical Leaders After Week 12
Here are the statistical leaders through games April 25, 2026:
Batting
Batting Average
1. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, .583
2. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, .555
3. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, .536
4. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, .521
5. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .496
6. Lauren Holt, SR, Cornell, .496
7. Rachel Carey, SO, Binghamton, .488
8. Danielle Stewart, SR, Northern Illinois, .486
9. Madison Clark, JR, Nevada, .484
10. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .479
On-Base Percentage
1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .649
2. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, .644
3. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, .620
4. Mya Perez, JR, Texas A&M, .612
5. Victoria Altamirano, SR, Incarnate Word, .597
6. Lauren Holt, SR, Cornell, .592
7. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .587
8. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, .586
9. Ausha Moore, SO, Wichita State, .575
10. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, .575
Slugging Percentage
1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 1.372
2. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 1.267
3. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 1.128
4. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 1.109
5. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, 1.094
6. Courtney Poulich, SR, Robert Morris, 1.090
7. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 1.073
8. Lauren Holt, SR, Cornell, 1.056
9. Sydney Stewart, SR, Arizona, 1.028
10. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, 1.027
Hits
1. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, 91
2. Madison Clark, JR, Nevada, 88
3. Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 81
Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, 81
5. Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 80
6. Belle Hummel, SR, Ohio, 78
Shelby Morris, SO, Southeastern Louisiana, 78
Ellie Vance, SR, Stephen F. Austin, 78
9. Chelsea Mack, SR, Louisville, 76
Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 76
Home Runs
1. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 36
2. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 34
3. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 31
4. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 25
5. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 23
Abbie Wilhelm, SO, Ohio State, 23
7. Jaeya Butler, JR, Oregon State, 22
Hannah Di Genova, SR, Nevada, 22
Kylie Doherty, JR, Boston U, 22
10. Victoria Altamirano, SR, Incarnate Word, 21
(5 more tied for 10th with 21)
RBI
1. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 101
2. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 79
3. Hannah Di Genova, SR, Nevada, 75
Kylie Doherty, JR, Boston U, 75
5. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 73
Tyrina Jones, SR, Duke, 73
Lauren Putz, SO, Michigan, 73
8. Courtney Poulich, SR, Robert Morris, 72
9. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 71
10. Sydney Stewart, SR, Arizona, 70
Stolen Bases
1. Kirnan Bailey, JR, Dayton, 38
Avery Dinges, JR, Mount St. Mary's, 38
3. Chelsea Mack, SR, Louisville, 37
4. Bronwyn Conroy, FR, College of Charleston, 36
5. Ka'Liyah Gipson, JR, Jackson St., 34
6. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 33
7. Hallie Langford, SR, North Florida, 32
8. Madison Clark, JR, Nevada, 31
Sydney McCray, SR, Grand Canyon, 31
Neleh Nogay, SR, Fordham, 31
Matti Severns, JR, California Baptist, 31
Runs
1. Rylee Slimp, SO, UCLA, 79
2. Aminah Vega, SR, Duke, 77
3. Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 76
4. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 71
5. Victoria Altamirano, SR, Incarnate Word, 69
Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 69
7. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 68
Belle Hummel, SR, Ohio, 68
Mia Williams, JR, Texas Tech, 68
10. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 66
Pitching
ERA
1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, .71
2. Sage Mardjetko, JR, Tennessee, 1.00
3. Cera Blanchard, SR, Southeastern Louisiana, 1.06
4. Erin Nuwer, SO, Tennessee, 1.07
5. Jordny Frahm, SR, Nebraska, 1.30
6. Natalie Fritz, FR, Grand Canyon, 1.38
7. Anne Long, SO, South Florida, 1.42
8. Jocelyn Briski, JR, Alabama, 1.44
9. NiJaree Canady, SR, Texas Tech, 1.44
10. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, 1.47
Wins
1. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 28
2. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 24
Taylor Tinsley, SR, UCLA, 24
Keagan Rothrock, JR, Florida, 24
5. Lyndsey Grein, SR, Oregon, 23
6. Ruby Meylan, SR, Oklahoma State, 22
Morgan Reimer, SO, Washington, 22
Maddy Azua, JR, Texas St., 22
9. Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern St. 21
10. Audrey Lowry, SO, Oklahoma, 20
Erica Houge, SO, Western Kentucky, 20
Courtney Kols, FR, Drexel, 20
Innings Pitched
1. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 209.2
2. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas St., 200.2
3. Courtney Kols, FR, Drexel, 199.1
4. Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern St., 198.0
5. Ruby Meylan, SR, Oklahoma St., 186.2
6. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia St., 185.0
7. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 177.0
8. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's (NY), 175.0
9. Jasmine Whorley, SO, Illinois Chicago, 172.0
10. Maddie Drerup, SR, USC Upstate, 171.2
Shutouts
1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 12
Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 12
3. Peja Goold, SR, Mississippi St., 8
Brooklyn Shroyer, JR, UNC Greensboro, 8
5. Jordyn Frahm, SR, Nebraska, 7
Gracie Goewey, JR, Siena, 7
7. Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern St., 6
Miranda De Nava, SO, California Baptist, 6
Maddie Drerup, SR, USC Upstate, 6
Alanah Jones, SR, Austin Peay, 6
Hailey Maestretti, SO, Utah, 6
Vic Moten, FR, Alabama, 6
Cameron Ponich, JR, North Florida, 6
Fielding
Assits
1. Danitza Hernandez, SR, Miami (OH), 141
Avery Weisbrook, JR, Long Beach St., 141
3. Iriania Garcia, SO, Stetson, 139
4. Kathy Garcia-Soto, SR, South Florida, 136
5. Deana Cunningham, SR, Memphis, 133
6. Delanie Thames, JR, Georgia Southern, 132
7. Brie Normandin, JR, Coastal Carolina, 130
8. Maci Cole, SR, Tulsa, 126
9. Lyla Gonzalez, FR, UNLV, 125
10. Abigail Ahern, SO, St. Bonaventure, 124
Sara Pina, SO, Iona, 124
Paige Simpson, SR, Marshall, 124
Caught Stealing By
1. Isabella Smithson, SO, Buffalo, 20
2. Maggie Klug, SR, Lafayette, 18
3. Gracie Alejo, SO, East Texas A&M, 17
4. Brooke Bennett, SO, Longwood, 16
Macie Bergmann, SO, Drexel, 16
6. Beth Damon, SO, Central Florida, 15
Sietskie Drijvers, SR, Florida Gulf Coast, 15
Zoey Stewart, SR, Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, 15
9. Trinity Fessler, SR, Detroit Mercy, 14
Lily Haluska, SO, Colgate, 14
Tristen Head, SR, Western Michigan, 14
Sierra Persinger, SO, UNC Wilmington, 13
Makenzie Wright, JR, Lamar, 14
For the full list of NCAA stat leaders and categories, click here.
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Maddy Lewis was a four-year starting infielder for UC San Diego Softball (2015–19), helping lead the Tritons to two conference championships, a West Region title, and a trip to the Division II National Championship in her senior season. She graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Communication, where she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Guardian. After college, Maddy spent two years as a Sports Information Director, working closely with the softball, basketball and running programs, deepening her appreciation for the stories behind the stats. She has continued her playing career on the international stage as a member and captain of the Israeli Women’s National Softball Team for the past four years, facing top talent at European Championships, Canada Cups, and the Maccabi Games. Beyond competing, Maddy remains deeply committed to growing the game. She co-hosts the Jewish Softball: More Than A Game podcast, offers private instruction in the Bay Area and has coached teams at the Triple Crown Sports International Challenge and the JCC Maccabi Games. With a passion for storytelling and softball, she is dedicated to giving back to the sport that has shaped her both on and off the field and making an impact on the next generation in any way she can.Follow maddoglew