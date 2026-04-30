Softball America Second Base Rankings Feature Shakeup at the Top

Softball America submitted its final in-season second base rankings, as the 2026 campaign nears the end of regulation.

The source listed the top 15 right-side middles at the DI level based on stats, advanced metrics, RPI, and general eye test.

Here's a look at the top five second basemen and their supporting numbers. Visit Softball America for the full list.

Top 5 Second Base in College Softball

1. Aminah Vega, Duke, .469 BA, 20 2B, 5 3B, 16 HR, 57 RBI, 1.505 OPS

2. Mia Williams, Texas Tech, .434 BA, 16 2B, 18 HR, 66 RBI, 1.403 OPS

3. Kaniya Bragg, UCLA, .401 BA, 10 2B, 14 HR, 54 RBI, 1.240 OPS

4. Jaeya Butler, Oregon State, .387 BA, 16 2B, 22 HR, 57 RBI, 1.319 OPS

5. Anna Moore, Purdue, .384 BA, 10 2B, 5 3B, 12 HR, 56 RBI, 1.256 OPS

Kaniya Bragg has been another huge piece of the UCLA offense. The sophomore at second base has 24 extra-base hits and 54 RBIs.



Find out who else made the shortstop rankings presented by High Level Throwing here: https://t.co/lZYqQ6x3Tq@UCLASoftball | @KaniyaBragg pic.twitter.com/oQ6VVSYf3w — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) April 29, 2026

Aminah Vega, Duke Blue Devils

Aminah Vega has been chasing Softball America's No. 1 rank at second base for the last two months. She finally secured it and was named a Top 25 Player of the Year Finalist. Additionally, she was invited into the AUSL Reserve Pool.

Vega and her Duke Blue Devils are coming off a 2-1 ACC series win over Clemson. Vega went 3-for-7 with four runs, six walks, and two RBI.

This year, the senior is batting .470 with a team-high 20 doubles and five triples, as well as 16 home runs. Having started in all 51 games, Vega also leads the nation in runs scored with 79 and the Duke offense in total bases at 154.

She's committed just five errors on the right side, boasting a fielding percentage of .976.

Mia Williams, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Mia Williams earned the No. 1 spot at second base for both March and April.

Last weekend at Arizona State, she matched a season-best three hits in a single game, her seventh time accomplishing the feat.

That same series, she batted .250 (4-for-16), including four runs, three RBI, and a home run. The 3-0 sweep over ASU secured Texas Tech's regular-season title.

In her junior campaign, since transferring from Florida, Williams has been a key component in the Red Raiders' offense. She is one of three Texas Tech members to start all 52 contests.

Williams' 17 doubles, 19 home runs, 67 RBI, and 142 total bases are all a team-best. A program that loves to run, Williams is 18-for-20 on the base paths.

Kaniya Bragg, UCLA Bruins

Kaniya Bragg has made strides since her freshman campaign in 2025. This season, she's slashing for .401/.508/.638.

Bragg is one of five Bruins batting .400 or better. She's nearly surpassed all of her impressive rookie numbers, including doubles (10), home runs (14), hits (63), runs (58), and RBI (54).

She's limited her defensive mistakes to just four total and hasn't committed an error since early April. Her fielding percentage (.974) is up there with any other everyday starter in the UCLA lineup.