Softball America Second Base Rankings Feature Shakeup at the Top
Softball America submitted its final in-season second base rankings, as the 2026 campaign nears the end of regulation.
The source listed the top 15 right-side middles at the DI level based on stats, advanced metrics, RPI, and general eye test.
Here's a look at the top five second basemen and their supporting numbers. Visit Softball America for the full list.
Top 5 Second Base in College Softball
1. Aminah Vega, Duke, .469 BA, 20 2B, 5 3B, 16 HR, 57 RBI, 1.505 OPS
2. Mia Williams, Texas Tech, .434 BA, 16 2B, 18 HR, 66 RBI, 1.403 OPS
3. Kaniya Bragg, UCLA, .401 BA, 10 2B, 14 HR, 54 RBI, 1.240 OPS
4. Jaeya Butler, Oregon State, .387 BA, 16 2B, 22 HR, 57 RBI, 1.319 OPS
5. Anna Moore, Purdue, .384 BA, 10 2B, 5 3B, 12 HR, 56 RBI, 1.256 OPS
Aminah Vega, Duke Blue Devils
Aminah Vega has been chasing Softball America's No. 1 rank at second base for the last two months. She finally secured it and was named a Top 25 Player of the Year Finalist. Additionally, she was invited into the AUSL Reserve Pool.
Vega and her Duke Blue Devils are coming off a 2-1 ACC series win over Clemson. Vega went 3-for-7 with four runs, six walks, and two RBI.
This year, the senior is batting .470 with a team-high 20 doubles and five triples, as well as 16 home runs. Having started in all 51 games, Vega also leads the nation in runs scored with 79 and the Duke offense in total bases at 154.
She's committed just five errors on the right side, boasting a fielding percentage of .976.
Mia Williams, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Mia Williams earned the No. 1 spot at second base for both March and April.
Last weekend at Arizona State, she matched a season-best three hits in a single game, her seventh time accomplishing the feat.
That same series, she batted .250 (4-for-16), including four runs, three RBI, and a home run. The 3-0 sweep over ASU secured Texas Tech's regular-season title.
In her junior campaign, since transferring from Florida, Williams has been a key component in the Red Raiders' offense. She is one of three Texas Tech members to start all 52 contests.
Williams' 17 doubles, 19 home runs, 67 RBI, and 142 total bases are all a team-best. A program that loves to run, Williams is 18-for-20 on the base paths.
Kaniya Bragg, UCLA Bruins
Kaniya Bragg has made strides since her freshman campaign in 2025. This season, she's slashing for .401/.508/.638.
Bragg is one of five Bruins batting .400 or better. She's nearly surpassed all of her impressive rookie numbers, including doubles (10), home runs (14), hits (63), runs (58), and RBI (54).
She's limited her defensive mistakes to just four total and hasn't committed an error since early April. Her fielding percentage (.974) is up there with any other everyday starter in the UCLA lineup.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Maddy Lewis was a four-year starting infielder for UC San Diego Softball (2015–19), helping lead the Tritons to two conference championships, a West Region title, and a trip to the Division II National Championship in her senior season. She graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Communication, where she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Guardian. After college, Maddy spent two years as a Sports Information Director, working closely with the softball, basketball and running programs, deepening her appreciation for the stories behind the stats. She has continued her playing career on the international stage as a member and captain of the Israeli Women’s National Softball Team for the past four years, facing top talent at European Championships, Canada Cups, and the Maccabi Games. Beyond competing, Maddy remains deeply committed to growing the game. She co-hosts the Jewish Softball: More Than A Game podcast, offers private instruction in the Bay Area and has coached teams at the Triple Crown Sports International Challenge and the JCC Maccabi Games. With a passion for storytelling and softball, she is dedicated to giving back to the sport that has shaped her both on and off the field and making an impact on the next generation in any way she can.Follow maddoglew