Softball On SI's NCAA Division I All-Quarter-Century Team: Second Base
There have been 25 seasons of NCAA Division I softball this century, and now it is time to recognize some of the greatest second basemen to play the game.
There are three players from the list below who will make the final roster.
The Softball On SI All-Quarter-Century team will be released in August. If you haven't voted for pitchers, catchers, or first base, please do so.
Vote for five players below. Continue scrolling for information on each of the players.
The Michigan Wolverines lead the way with four nominees at the second base position. It will be a hard choice for fans decide among Tiffany Hass, Ashley Lane, Sierra Romero and Faith Canfield.
Following Michigan are UCLA, Oklahoma, and Washington with three each. Caitlin Benyi, Amanda Kamekona and Kylee Perez all left their mark on the Bruins program while Amber Flores, Caleigh Clifton and Tiare Jennings left a lasting legacy in Norman. Dominique Lastrapes, Ashley Charters and Ali Aguilar are the Huskies.
Florida's Kelsey Stewart and Hannah Adams were two of the best to ever play in a Gator uniform, while Alabama's Kaila Hunt and Demi Turner gave the Crimson Tide confidence in the middle infield.
Alex Hugo and Sydney Kuma were legends at Georgia while Aubrey Leach and Lauren Gibson wore Tennessee Orange like none other.
This list is loaded with talent. Lovie Jung played all over the field for Arizona. Keisha Shepperson and Brandi Stuart were All-Americans at East Carolina and Florida State.
We also can't forget Illinois alumna Danielle Zymkowitz or Georgia Tech's Jen Yen.
Emily Carosone put Auburn on the map with a memorable WCWS for the Tigers against Oklahoma.
Sydney Sherrill introduced herself to college softball as Florida State's incredible second baseman before moving to the hot corner, and Janae Jefferson never missed a start for Texas.
There's also Cam Ybarra from Nebraska, Rachel Becker from Oklahoma State, Allee Bunker from Oregon, and Hannah Flippen of Utah.
Rounding the list are North Carolina's Kat Rodriguez and Clemson's Maddie Moore.