South Carolina Softball Commit Opens Up About Reality of Recruitment

On National Signing Day, softball players across the country took to social media to announce their commitments and express their love for the game and their chosen school.

One pitcher, though, was openly candid on social media about the process of commitment being far from easy. Hannah Wulf proudly inked her name with South Carolina on Wednesday, but wants younger players to know that the path isn’t always linear.

“I’m so excited to be signed with Gamecocks Softball, playing with an amazing team and for incredible coaches,” she wrote on X. I also want other girls to know that everyone’s path is different - and to not give up. I saw all the posts about mail that players were getting from different schools, and invitations to camps. That was never me. I received only one piece of mail before September of my junior year. I never was invited to a camp. I was hopeful, and I didn’t give up. But it wasn’t ever easy, and there were plenty of reasons to quit, or lower my goals.”

Headed into the summer of 2024, Wulf was flying under the radar. She didn’t have offers from top Power 4 schools, and two years of injuries set her back far from where her peers were.

With her junior year at St. Charles East High School approaching, her travel season with the Chicago Cheetahs had to be flawless if she wanted to play at a notable school and hear the phone ring during the eligible period on Sept 1.

So she worked her life away, set lofty goals for herself, and didn’t play the comparison game. After a standout couple of months, everything changed in the blink of an eye.

Many college coaches began to recognize the potential of Wulf, particularly South Carolina assistant coach Jody Davidson.

“I solely just had a really good summer (that) year,” Wulf told Gamecock Central. “Sept. 1 rolled around and my coach had told me like, ‘Yeah, they [South Carolina] are planning to call you Sept. 1, just a heads up. I was like, ‘Okay, great,'” Wulf said. “So, I got a call from them right at 12 (p.m.) along with NC State. So, offer wise I had an offer from Creighton, I had an offer from Boston University, and then I also had an offer from Illinois.”

She set up visits with interested schools, but shut down plans once she visited Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field, its facilities, current players, and new head coach, Ashley Chastain Woodard.

“Obviously SEC softball facilities are amazing, and all the resources are mind blowing,” Wulf told Gamecock Central. “But I think honestly the difference maker was the girls I met there. The current player and the recruits I will be playing alongside with. Along with Coach Ashley and all her staff just felt like a family, they are all like best friends, so it just felt like a really fun environment to be part of.”

With her verbal commitment, she became the first member of the class of 2026 to commit under Chastain Woodard.

“To others with similar goals, don’t give up,” Wulf stated on X. “Remember your goals, and don’t worry if your timeline isn’t the same as others.”

