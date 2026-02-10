Southeastern Louisiana Softball Gains First Top 25 Ranking After Upsetting Oregon

For the first time in program history, the two-time reigning Southland Conference Tournament champions, Southeastern Louisiana, landed on the NFCA/GoRout Division I Coaches Poll.

For the first time in program history, @LionUpSoftball is ranked nationally, debuting at No. 25 in the latest NFCA/GoRout Division I Coaches Poll#LionUp | #Team42 pic.twitter.com/uI5kjEJyZs — Southeastern Softball (@LionUpSoftball) February 10, 2026

Debuting at No.25, the Lions earned 65 votes after going 4-2 at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla. Though the team took tough losses to then-No. 9 Clemson and South Alabama to open the season, they powered to four straight victories, including a run-rule win over Longwood, and ran past Power 4 teams Rutgers and Boston College.

The top highlight of the weekend, which led to their first-ever national ranking, was when the Lions completely upset the 2025 WCWS participant and the then-No. 5-ranked Oregon Ducks. The 4-2 win marked the highest-ranked opponent SLU has defeated in program history.

In the circle, Hallie Burns, Haley Crawford, Macie LaRue, and Cera Blanchard combined to hold the Ducks to four hits, while the offense got ahold of Ducks ace Lydnsey Grein. Shelby Morris ripped a two-run triple into left field to give Southeastern the lead, and later a wild pitch allowed her to score.

This upset comes just months after SLU upset Louisiana State University at home during the Baton Rouge NCAA Regional.

"I'd put today's win right up there with the two Regional wins last season at LSU, considering the caliber of program Oregon is on a national level," head coach Rick Fremin said in a press release. "Our team was prepared for the moment and took advantage of this opportunity to share our story on a national stage on MLB Network. We're so thankful to our fans and we're hopeful that we made a few new fans throughout the weekend."

To go with the historic No.25 ranking, Burns gained Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week honors after finishing the week with a 2-0 record and an ERA of 0.98. She held opponents to a .122 batting average, striking out 19 batters across 14.1 innings. Burns gained the win against Oregon when she struck out five across 4.2 innings of relief, and struck out seven against South Alabama.

Sophomore pitcher Hallie Burns discusses the team’s historic 4-2 victory over No. 5 Oregon - the highest-ranked victory in program #LionUp | #Team42 pic.twitter.com/T49aqsWSTN — Southeastern Softball (@LionUpSoftball) February 8, 2026

“Burns was a staple in the middle of the rotation and really ate up (Oregon’s) lineup," Fremin said in a press release. "Burns is truly finding herself in her second season with us. She maximized her opportunity and did a phenomenal job this week."

The Lions will now host their home opener on Wednesday against Louisiana Tech, and will unveil signage to celebrate last season’s conference champions.

Recommended Links