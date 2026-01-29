LSU Softball’s Beth Torina Details Why She’s No Longer Coaching Third Base

The 2025 season was a year of disappointments for Beth Torina and the LSU Tigers. After posting a strong 44-win season with a 12-12 record in the Southeastern Conference, claiming the No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and hosting a Regional, the Tigers should have had a direct route to the Super Regionals.

However, they had an underwhelming finish, going 1-2 and losing to Southeastern Louisiana twice. A day later, the team lost its ace, Sydney Berzon to the transfer portal.

This unforeseen performance from the team put all the pressure on head coach Beth Torina, and several fans and critics were calling for her removal. The Tigers haven’t seen a World Series appearance since 2017.

But with Torina’s top-ranked incoming class of recruits and continuous ability to succeed in the transfer portal, the LSU administration is willing to trust her ability to get back to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS).

Now with eleven newcomers, five from the transfer portal and six incoming freshmen, plus the seven returnees, Torina is making massive changes. Including an overdue one for herself.

The 15-season leader revealed that she is moving from the third base coaching box to the dugout permanently, with easy access to the bullpen. Assistant coach Sandra Moton will now take over, while former standout shortstop Taylor Pleasants will coach first base.

“It was hard, but probably a decision I should have made earlier,” Torina told Jim Kleinpeter at Nola.com. “I enjoyed it in the fall. I can see the game a little more global. If one of the pitchers needs me, I can step into the bullpen. It will provide me a lot of opportunities to manage the game differently. In all eight fall ball games it felt great.”

Torina admitted earlier this offseason that she takes the blame for how things ended up in the postseason, but she still wants to build off of the strong regular season the Tigers put together. While losing infielder Danieca Coffey and outfielder McKenzie Redoutey to graduation and Berzon to Oklahoma will be missing pieces, the newcomers are a bright light as the team shifts focus to the 2026 season.

On the mound, CeCe Cellura (San Diego State) and Paytn Monticeli (Oklahoma) join returners Jayden Heavener and Tatum Clopton, and three freshmen. Cellura went 19-9 last season with a 2.28 ERA and 94 strikeouts. Monticelli didn’t see much action at Oklahoma, but she is coming off an excellent summer with the Northwoods Softball League in Wisconsin, and currently plays for the Great Britain National Team.

“It’s tough to lose a player like (Berzon) but I absolutely love the atmosphere in the bullpen,” Torina told Jim Kleinpeter at Nola.com. “It has a different feel. It’s a staff mentality which is how it should be. Everyone pulls for each other, they each have a specific role and understand their strengths.”

Others aren’t counting Torina out just yet. The Tigers earned a No.13 preseason ranking from ESPN/USA Softball, No.16 in the NFCA/GoRoutee Division I Top 25 Preseason Poll, and No.12 in the Softball America Preseason Top 25 Poll.

