Teagan Kavan Honors Late Grandmother, Leads Texas Softball Past OU in Historic WCWS Win
Meeting again at Devon Park for the first time since Oklahoma won its fourth straight national title in 2024, the Red River Rivalry between the Sooners and Texas Longhorns did not disappoint on national television.
Late runs from Texas and an outstanding performance from Teagan Kavan in the circle beat the Sooners 4-2 for the first time ever during the World Series and for the first time since 2014 in the state of Oklahoma.
But this win meant even more for Kavan. As most know, she chose to wear the number 17 during her collegiate career to honor her grandma, who was born on November 17, 1928. At 97 years old, it was revealed after the game that Kavan’s biggest supporter passed away Saturday morning.
“Today was for Teagan,” Joley Mitchell said in the post-game press conference. "It was for her family, and there was a whole lot of love on the field today. When Teagn told us this morning, it was honestly my worst nightmare. I was scared, but she told us she was good and that she was ready to go today. So Teagan Kavan is my hero today.”
Through the heartbreak, Kavan still threw a complete game with eight strikeouts. Though the Sooners swept the Lonhorns during the regular season with Kavan in the circle, she was a different player today. And it surely helped that the Longhorns squad brought the bats to support her.
With speed on the base path from Kayden Henry, Texas kicked off the scoring first. Mia Scott took off for second base, forcing catcher Isabela Emerling to throw down, but a sloppy throw back to home from second baseman Ailana Agbayani gave Henry on third the go-ahead to steal. Reese Atwood tacked on an RBI to extend the lead.
The Sooners shook that first inning off quickly. With Kaydee Bennett struggling at second base and the bats getting a taste of Kavan, RBIs from Abigale Dayton and Kasidi Pickering tied up the frame.
From there, Kavan and Sam Landry battled to keep the bats silent. Landry was throwing a bit unlike herself, falling behind in counts and allowing eight hits while walking two. In the bottom of the fifth, Henry was clutch once again, with a first-pitch solo shot to take the lead.
To add insurance, Mitchell ripped a solo shot off Landry in the sixth, and OU was not able to get the bats moving in the seventh to make any Sooner magic happen this game.
With the win, Mike White moves to a 4-22 record against Oklahoma since being hired as head coach. Texas heads to the semifinals and will play against the winner of the Texas Tech and UCLA game on Monday.
The loss for Oklahoma, sets up a loser's bracket matchup with the Oregon Ducks on Sunday.