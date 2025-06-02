Softball On SI

Tennessee Softball Coach Ejected During WCWS Semifinal Showdown Against Texas

Tennessee softball assistant coach Craig Snider was ejected during Monday's national semifinal against Texas.
The Tennessee Lady Vols are tired of feeling like the umpires are stacking the odds against them and during Monday's semifinal against the Texas Longhorns, they had had enough.

Head coach Karen Weekly immediately began arguing balls and strikes after McKenna Gisbson struck out looking on a drop ball at the knees in the the top of the fourth. Assistant coach Craig Snider followed her and earned an ejection.

Snider, who is the team's hitting coach, returned to the dugout to collect his belongings and headed down the tunnel.

According to NCAA rules, Snider will be eligible to return to the dugout if the Lady Vols live to see another game which would start 30 minutes after the first one ends.

The Lady Vols earned a 5-4 win over the UCLA Bruins on Sunday afternoon. In a highly controversial game, Tennessee overcame a game-changing moment when Megan Grant hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh despite not touching home plate on her initial trip around the bases.

Tennessee argued the call, but Weekly didn't request an appeal in time, and Grant touched home with the assist from a teammate.

The Lady Vols went on to win but who can blame for being a little sensitive to umpiring after that?

