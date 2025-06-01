Tennessee Outlast UCLA and Advances to WCWS Semifinals After Controversial Calls
In the matchup to stay alive and advance at the Women's College World Series on Sunday, June 1, Tennessee defeated UCLA, 5-4, which sent the Bruins home back to Los Angeles.
The Tennessee Lady Vols got on the board first as UCLA's starting pitcher Kaitlyn Terry gave up two consecutive singles to second baseman Ella Dodge and third baseman Taylor Pannell. With two outs, UCLA decided to intentionally walk first baseman McKenna "Boo" Gibson and throw to short stop Laura Mealer. Mealer made the Bruins pay, she drove a ball to shallow right center which scored Dodge and Pannell, 2-0.
However, at the top of the second inning, UCLA answered off pitcher Karlyn Pickens in a big way as catcher Alexis Ramirez homered to left field. Ramirez crushed a rise ball, the same pitch she sent out of the yard on Thurday against Oregon's Lyndsey Grein. In the next at bat, designated player Sofia Mujica sent a ball over the left field fence to tie the game, 2-2.
Pickens, the Softball America and two-time SEC Pitcher of the Year, has struggled with giving up the long ball as of late. Before the World Series, Pickens had only given up six home runs however, so far in the World Series, Pickens has given up five home runs, two to Oklahoma's Ella Parker, the two to Ramirez and Mujica, and the two-run bomb to Megan Grant.
After UCLA scored in the top of the second, both teams entered a scoring drought as their pitchers locked in and combined for nine strikeouts through the top of the fifth. However, in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Lady Vols opened up their offense when Pannell crushed a two-run home run over the left field fence to put Tennessee up two runs, 4-2.
At the top of the sixth inning, there was a scary moment where Pickens fell to the ground, seemingly having rolled her ankle as she planted her foot in the first pitch to UCLA's Rylee Slimp. After a quick meeting with the trainer and head coach Karen Weekly, Pickens stepped back on the mound and threw the remainder of the inning.
UCLA attempted a rally in the sixth after Pickens rolled her ankle. With UCLA runners on the corners, Terry mishit a ball in front of the plate and as Pickens threw to first she struck Terry and first basman Gibson on the play. However, Weekly challenged the play that Terry committed runner's interference. Weekly ended up winning the challenge which resulted in the Lady Vols escaping any further trouble or scoring threat.
At the top of the seventh, the drama and pressure within the stadium was noticeable as the Bruins were down to their last three outs, but the top of their lineup where their leading hitters combined for a .405 batting average.
Pickens faced Jessica Clements to start the inning, who on Thursday night against Oregon hit the walk-off home run to send the Ducks to the losers bracket. Unfortunately for Clements, Pickens was able to get her to pop up to short stop Mealer. Pickens forced Savannah Pola to roll over for an infield routine play which resulted in two outs.
But the two hitters nicknamed the "Bruin Bombers" in Jordan Woolery and Grant delivered and tied up the game. Woolery singled to to left center and then Grant blasted a two-run home run over center field.
But the plot continued to thicken as Weekly challenged yet again, to see if Grant touched home play and or if Grant was assisted as she touched the plate to tie the game. After minutes of deliberation, the umpires upheld the call on the field, safe at home. The umpires ruled that Grant was assisted in stepping back to touch the plate but that the play was not reviewable under appendix G (video review appendix).
With Weekly's lost challenge, the game extended to extra innings. Both teams escaped the eighth inning unscathed.
In the top of the ninth inning, with two outs, it seemed like déjà vu had hit Devon Park when UCLA's Woolery singled to get on base. This time when Tennessee faced Grant they intentionally walked her. The decision paid off as Pickens forced Ramirez to drive a routine ball to second baseman Dodge who made the play.
To start the bottom of the ninth, Pannell roped a ball to the left field and it hit the top of the fence but bounced back in. Again, Tennessee challenged the call that it was a home run, but lost the call and the hit was ruled a double.
UCLA decided to intentionally walk catcher Sophia Nugent and Gibson which loaded the bases with one out. This meant once again Mealer was asked to answer for the Lady Vols after an intentional walk. Mealer delivered with a single to left field and Tennessee walked off the game, 5-4.
With the win, Tennessee will play unbeaten Texas at noon EST on Monday, June 2.