NiJaree Canady Shines, Texas Tech Softball Steals WCWS Win Against UCLA
NiJaree Canady came through with another clutch performance in the circle, only allowing one run on four hits as Texas Tech pulled out a gutsy 3-1 win over UCLA to advance to the WCWS semifinals.
It was a pitchers' duel through the first four innings between Canady and Taylor Tinsley, with the two combining for five strikeouts and just one hit.
The Red Raiders looked to flip the script in the top of the fifth. They had two runners in scoring position after a Lauren Allred single and a Canady double.
With runners on the corners and two outs, after a pitch to Victoria Valdez, the pinch runner Makayla Garcia used her speed, caught Alexis Ramirez off guard, and stole home to give Texas Tech a 1-0 lead.
"Coach Glasco told me we're gonna go, and we're gonna take a chance and I had to trust him in that moment... and it got us the momentum in the dugout to let NiJa do her thing and then let our offense take confidence at the plate," Garcia said about the play after the game.
It didn't take long for the Bruins to respond. In the bottom of the inning, Kaniya Bragg blasted a solo shot to center field to make the score 1-1. Canady bounced back with two strikeouts and a groundout to keep it level.
This one was a back-and-forth battle all night long with both teams trading punches. In the top of the sixth, Hailey Toney got in on the action with a two-out home run to give the Red Raiders the lead back at 2-1.
In the seventh, Texas Tech added some insurance with an RBI single from Raegan Jennings, scoring Alana Johnson to put them ahead 3-1.
Canady has stepped up time and time again throughout the season, and she came up clutch once again. After back-to-back singles, she responded with a strikeout (her seventh of the night) and a groundout to end the game.
Texas Tech becomes just the third team since 2000 to start 2-0 in their WCWS debut and will face the winner of Oklahoma and Oregon in the semifinals on Monday.