Tennessee Softball Legend Monica Abbott Criticizes Coaching Decisions in Lady Vols Game 1 Loss to Nebraska
In the top of the fourth inning during Game 1 of the Knoxville Super Regional, the Tennessee Lady Vols had a breakdown in communication and chaos ensued.
Nebraska had two runners on with two outs and Jordy Bahl at the plate. Bahl appeared pop out to shortstop Laura Mealer but left fielder Saviya Morgan called her off and dropped the ball.
Originally scored a double and an error on pitcher Karlyn Pickens, who overthrew home, and the error on Morgan scored two runs and extended the Huskers' lead to 5-1.
The play immediately caught the attention of former Tennessee pitcher and Olympian Monica Abbott. The legend criticized the Tennessee coaching staff's decision to pull Pickens rather than substitute for Morgan in the outfield.
"Softball is so funny sometimes," Abbott wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "take out the pitcher but never the defensive player."
Pickens was pulled after giving up five runs on four hits and two walks. She struck out seven before handing the ball to Sage Mardjetko.
Across 3.1 relief innings, Mardjetko only allowed two free passes and struck out one.
The Huskers took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series with a 5-2 win, and the Lady Vols will have to win Saturday's Game 2 if they want to keep their Women's College World Series hopes alive, forcing a Game 3.