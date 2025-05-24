Softball On SI

Tennessee Softball Legend Monica Abbott Criticizes Coaching Decisions in Lady Vols Game 1 Loss to Nebraska

Maren Angus-Coombs

Tennessee assistant coach Megan Rhodes Smith meets with Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) and Tennessee catcher Sophia Nugent (7) on the pitcher's mound during an NCAA super regional game between Tennessee and Nebraska at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 23, 2025.
Tennessee assistant coach Megan Rhodes Smith meets with Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) and Tennessee catcher Sophia Nugent (7) on the pitcher's mound during an NCAA super regional game between Tennessee and Nebraska at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 23, 2025.

In the top of the fourth inning during Game 1 of the Knoxville Super Regional, the Tennessee Lady Vols had a breakdown in communication and chaos ensued.

Nebraska had two runners on with two outs and Jordy Bahl at the plate. Bahl appeared pop out to shortstop Laura Mealer but left fielder Saviya Morgan called her off and dropped the ball.

Originally scored a double and an error on pitcher Karlyn Pickens, who overthrew home, and the error on Morgan scored two runs and extended the Huskers' lead to 5-1.

The play immediately caught the attention of former Tennessee pitcher and Olympian Monica Abbott. The legend criticized the Tennessee coaching staff's decision to pull Pickens rather than substitute for Morgan in the outfield.

"Softball is so funny sometimes," Abbott wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "take out the pitcher but never the defensive player."

Pickens was pulled after giving up five runs on four hits and two walks. She struck out seven before handing the ball to Sage Mardjetko.

Across 3.1 relief innings, Mardjetko only allowed two free passes and struck out one.

The Huskers took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series with a 5-2 win, and the Lady Vols will have to win Saturday's Game 2 if they want to keep their Women's College World Series hopes alive, forcing a Game 3.

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

