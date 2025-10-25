Tennessee Softball Sophomore Stuns Fans With Rare Fall Ball Achievement
Tennessee softball has returned to the diamond with a slate of fall games in preparation for the 2026 season. With matchups against Roane State, Carson-Newman, ETSU, Georgia Tech, and more, the fall play has been nothing short of spectacular.
The trio of transfers, Sophia Knight, Mackenzie Butt, and pitcher, Maddi Rutan, have shown Vols fans what they bring to the table, while returners like Karlyn Pickens and Sage Mardjetko have hit the ground running in chase of the program’s first-ever national title.
One player in particular, though, is having an unforgettable fall season. In a game against Tusculum on Wednesday, sophomore Emma Clarke hit for the cycle in the massive 32-0 win. Along with the homer and triple, she plated two doubles and drove in six runs.
If this video doesn’t prove what to expect from Clarke and the Vols in 2026, I don’t know what will.
As a freshman in 2025, the infielder played in 44 games with 34 starts, tallying 19 hits, 12 RBIs, and a batting average of .211.
She was clutch in the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) when she went 1-for-2 against the Oklahoma Sooners with a double and a walk. The following day, she scored a run and had an RBI sac fly against Florida.
Clearly, she’s just getting started.
When head coach Karen Weekly announced the 2024 signing class, she boasted about the new era headed to Knoxville. The effects of Clarke are beginning to make a difference.
"We are excited to welcome these seven outstanding student-athletes to Lady Vol softball," Weekly said in the press release. "They are highly skilled players who possess the character traits that translate to success both on and off the field. I expect the 2024 class to make a big impact on our program in future years."
Though Clarke was Tennessee’s best hitter of the night, six other Vols added home runs: Butt, Ella Dodge, Emma Clarke, Camryn Sarvis, and Meredith Barnhardt, who hit a grand slam.
Hot off their ninth WCWS appearance in 2025, Weekly and her staff have seemingly replaced the bats they lost from Taylor Pannell entering the portal, and Kinsey Fiedler, Sophia Nugent, Laura Mealer, and McKenna Gibson graduating.
The Vols have dominated every fall game so far, and have one last matchup on schedule before closing out the fall season against Tennessee Tech on Oct. 25. They took down Carson-Newman 14-2, ETSU 11-2, Lee 22-1, and both Georgia Tech games 4-2 and 6-4.