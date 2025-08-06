Why Tennessee Softball’s Transfer Class Ranks No.10
Hot off another Women’s College World Series appearance, Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Karen Weekly and her staff had to hit the transfer portal hard if they wanted to replace their bats.
Heavy offensive production is lost from Taylor Pannell entering the portal, and Kinsey Fiedler, Sophia Nugent, Laura Mealer, and McKenna Gibson graduating.
With a trio of transfers, including one pitcher who can come in for relief of ace Karlyn Pickens, the Lady Vols land at No.10 on Softball America’s transfer class rankings.
Here’s a deep dive into the players who are joining Knoxville and what to expect in the coming season.
Transferring In:
- Sophia Knight (Boise State)
- Maddi Rutan (Eastern Kentucky)
- Mackenzie Butt (Boise State)
Sophia Knight
Named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2024 and a two-time All-Mountain West First Team honoree, the junior outfielder owns a career .445 batting average. During her time at Boise State, she started 115 games and recorded 114 runs, 188 hits, 45 stolen bases, and holds a .482 on-base percentage.
"Sophia is a fast and dynamic offensive threat," head coach Karen Weekly said in a press release. "She will remind fans of the great speed players we've had over the years at Tennessee. More importantly, she is a really good person who shares our culture's mission and values. I'm excited to welcome her to the Lady Vol softball family."
Maddi Rutan
The 2024 ASUN Pitcher and Freshman of the Year posted a 2.50 ERA, 43 wins, and 385 strikeouts, as well as a .351 batting average, 21 home runs, and 100 RBIs in her two years with EKU.
The Indiana native stepped up massively as a hitter in 2025, going from a .295 batting average her freshman year to a .413 batting average her sophomore year.
Rutan will join one talented pitching staff in 2026 with Pickens and Charli Orsini entering their senior years, Sage Mardjetko entering her junior year, and Erin Nuwer and Peyton Tanner entering their sophomore year.
"We are excited to welcome Maddi to the Lady Vol Softball family," Weekly said in a press release. "She is incredibly versatile and has had success on both sides of the ball at the college level. Maddi brings toughness and a competitive fire to the field every day. She is a great fit for our culture."
Mackenzie Butt
Another slugger out of Boise State, Butt was named the 2025 Mountain West Freshman of the Year after an incredible debut season. With a .363 batting average, she hit 22 home runs, 77 RBIs and 11 doubles in 55 starts.
The first baseman set Boise State’s RBI record and ranked seventh among freshmen in NCAA history with at least 20 home runs and 75 RBIs.
"Makenzie is a fierce competitor with the ability to hit for power and average at this level," Weekly said in a press release. "She has always played in winning programs and understands the mindset and commitment necessary to compete for championships. Her energy and infectious personality are a great fit for our culture."