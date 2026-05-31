Tennessee-Texas Tech WCWS Classic Overshadowed by Postgame Controversy

After the Tennessee Lady Vols beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 2-1 on Saturday, postgame drama unfolded during each team's press conference.

It was all about an exchange of words between Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly and Texas Tech infielder Taylor Pannell.

Pannell, transferred to Texas Tech after spending three years in Knoxville with the Lady Vols.

Protocol after games is for the winning to meet with the media first, followed by the losing team.

Weekly was asked what she said to Pannell in the handshake line after the game.

"Good game, like I say to every player," said Weekly. "Good game."

Pannell recounted a different version of the conversation.

"We were walking through the line just saying 'good game', and she said that I made a mistake instead of saying 'good game', which is kind of crazy," said Pannell. "Like celebrate with your team. I just think it's funny she's still thinking about it. It's old news. Whatever."

Here are the questions asked to Karen Weekly and Taylor Pannell during the handshake line following Saturday's game. https://t.co/jCdjSIpcnY pic.twitter.com/sKYxuQ8CPx — A David Collier (@CollieronTV) May 31, 2026

When Knox News reporter Cora Hall asked Weekly about Pannell's comment, the Tennessee head coach said it was an "outright lie."

"If you rewatch the tape of the handshake line, you're going to see me go just as fast by her as anybody else," Weekly said. "I didn't even know where she was in the handshake line. ... I said, 'Good game' like I said to every other player."

Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco said he didn't see what occurred between Pannell and her former coach.

"I thought everything was normal," he said. "It happened behind me. So, I don't know exactly what happened."

The drama between these two has been ongoing for quite some time. Pannell is one of several transfers on the Texas Tech roster who made headlines for leaving their previous program for lucrative NILs deals in Lubbock.

The infielder entered the portal immediately after Tennessee's season ended at the 2025 Women's College World Series and had a do-not-contact tag. She committed to Texas Tech the same day she entered the transfer portal.

In an interview with The Athletic, Weekly said, “There’s no question they were in contact with our player long before the season was over. … A financial agreement was signed with Texas Tech before she ever went in the portal. (She) told me that.”

Perhaps Pannell took that quote from Weekly as a personal shot but regardless, the she-said, she-said drama is unnecessary and has overshadowed a great game.