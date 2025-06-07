Mia Scott's WCWS Brilliance Caps Career with Texas Softball
In a stacked lineup of talent that saw multiple players, including pitcher Teagan Kavan, catcher Reese Atwood, and center fielder Kayden Henry, who contributed to Texas's first WCWS championship, one player was truly the x-factor the entire tournament: Mia Scott.
In a WCWS that saw magnificent defensive plays that deserved spots in the illustrious ESPN Top 10 across the nine days, Scott had multiple days of web gems and unbelievable plays, all on a torn ACL.
Scott boasted a .965 fielding percentage and only conceded six errors over the course of the entire season, despite playing the hot corner. In her career at Texas, she only committed 44 errors over four years.
Scott was an anchor in the offense throughout her career at Texas. Scott topped the program’s list for most career runs with 255 and RBIs with 186, ranks second in career batting average at .399, ranks second in games played and in starts with 254, and ranks second in hits with 314.
When it was the postseason Scott's star shined the brightest. In the 2025 championship series alone, Scott went 1-for-3 in game one, and 2-for-2 in game two, with a solo home run off Texas Tech ace NiJaree Canady. However, in game three, the last game of Scott's collegiate career, she went 2-for-4 with the grand slam that put the game away out of reach for the Red Raiders.
Scott's grand slam was her ninth hit of the WCWS which meant she hit .529 at the WCWS. Even more fitting, Scott's who wears number 10, scored her 10th home run of the season with the grand slam to put 10 Texas runs on the board.
Scott has already claimed she isn't seeking a professional softball career in Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) or overseas and softball selfishly hopes she changes her mind. Softball fans want to see No. 10 continue to thrive, flash and dive for line drives, and blast balls over the fence in a new team uniform. Her talent is undeniable and one-of-a-kind--softball will truly miss her on the diamond.