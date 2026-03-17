Texas Tech, Arizona Lead Softball America’s Big 12 Power Rankings

Big 12 conference play has been off to a hot start, as Arizona upset Texas Tech in the first contest of the three-game series.

Softball America released updated Big 12 power rankings headed into Week 7, revealing just how close the competition is.

Take a look at the Top 5 teams, and visit Softball America for the full list.

Softball America Top 5 Big 12 Teams

Texas Tech (27-2, 5-1) Arizona (21-7, 4-2) Baylor (20-7, 5-1) UCF (23-7, 3-3) Arizona State (22-7, 2-4)

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Though the Red Raiders fell to No.3 in Softball America’s Top 25 Rankings, they still lead the Big 12 Power Rankings despite dropping to Arizona. Gerry Glasco’s squad was able to bounce back in the double header on Saturday, outsourcing the Wildcats 21-1 to run-rule both games.

Kaitlyn Terry has been the star both on the mound and the plate this season. With three home runs on Saturday, she’s now hitting .574 and holds an ERA of 1.98.

Senior Mihyia Davis recorded her 300th career hit, becoming the only active player in the nation to reach that milestone. In the leadoff spot, she’s hitting .490, leading the country in stolen bases (25), and is second in hits (45) and runs (42).

Ace NiJaree Canady, on the other hand, threw a two-hit shutout to sweep the series.

Responded in a big way pic.twitter.com/CYcMKSg3qh — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) March 16, 2026

The Red Raiders will now head to Florida to face Florida State for the second time this season. They won the first matchup, but the Seminoles have been on a roll recently.

Arizona Wildcats

The Wildcats made a good impression to open conference play against Texas Tech, but couldn’t find rhythm the rest of the series.

THE CATS TAKE DOWN #2 TEXAS TECH.



Oh, and that's a program record NINE STRAIGHT RUN-RULES for @ArizonaSoftball! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/OkN5WyDc70 — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) March 14, 2026

The pitching staff was handed a rough outing by Tech’s offense. Jalen Adams took the loss for the second game after pitching 3.2 innings of relief and giving up the game-winning run. Rylie Holder started the game, but only made it one inning after giving up six runs on four hits. Jenae Berry entered in the fifth inning and allowed one run on two hits.

In the finale, Holder took the loss after throwing three innings and allowing three earned runs on six hits. Berry entered in relief and allowed three runs on one hit.

Baylor Bears

Baylor’s offense has been extremely impressive so far this season. With a series win over UCF, the program secured the first series win over a ranked opponent since 2024, and the Bears are off to their best start in conference play since 2017.

Amber Toven leads the team with 25 RBIs and rose to 22-career multi-RBI games, while Karynton Dawson leads the team with 12 extra base hits.

Transfers Cambree Creager and Peyton Tanner have been key pieces to the pitching staff. Creager tied a career high with 7.0 innings pitched over the weekend.

The Bears will now head to Texas and face the reigning National Champions, the Texas Longhorns. Aside from facing Mississippi State at the start of the season, the Longhorns will be Baylor’s biggest challenge yet in 2026.

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