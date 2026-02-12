Texas Tech Softball Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping Double Play to Beat FSU

The top-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders set off some early fireworks at the Shriner Children's Clearwater Invitational on Thursday in a 3-2 win over No. 6 Florida State.

Trailing by one in the top of the seventh, Florida State was threatening with a runner at first base and only one out. Freshman Hayley Griggs stepped up to the plate and launched what appeared to be a lead-changing home run off NiJaree Canady

Until, it wasn't.

Left fielder Logan Halleman tracked the ball to the fence and timed a jump perfectly to make the grab and a solid relay doubled up Ashtyn Danley on first base.

LOGAN HALLEMAN. DOUBLE PLAY. BALLGAME. pic.twitter.com/mjgneoGv1F — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) February 12, 2026

Danley was already at second base by the time Halleman caught the ball on the track. Before she even knew what happened, the Red Raider outfielder had already thrown the ball into second baseman Mia Williams. When the second baseman turned to throw, Danley was only halfway back to first base.

Florida State took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning after Danley singled and came around to score on a double from freshman catcher Anna Hinde.

Danley finished the game with two of FSU's four hits. Hinde was 1-for-3, and Jaysoni Beachum had the other hit for the Seminoles.

The Red Raiders took the lead with a three-run fifth, highlighted by a two-run double from Jackie Lis. Kaitlyn Terry started the inning with a double to right center and scored on a single from Mihyia Davis. Jasmyn Burns walked, Halleman came in as a pinch runner, and then stayed in the game as a substitute.

Lis, Terry, Davis, and Lagi Quiroga combined for Texas Tech four hits.

The Seminoles rallied to score one more run in the top of the sixth. Madi Frey reached on an error and scored from first base on a double from Beachum.

In the circle, Terry earned the win. She allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and struck out six. Canady was credited with a save after pitching the final frame.

For FSU, freshman Bella Dimitrijevic earned the start and pitched 3.0 innings of one-hit softball, striking out three and walking two. Danley allowed two runs in and was tagged with the loss, giving up one earned run on one hit and two walks. She also struck out one.

Texas Tech has five more games in at the tournament while Florida State has three.

