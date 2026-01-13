Former Florida State Champion Announces Retirement From International Softball

After two and a half years of representing the Red, White, and Blue, infielder Jessi Warren is stepping away from USA Softball and the international game.

Announced on her personal Instagram account, the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) standout expressed that since her pro career is headed in a new direction, she needs to focus solely on her new team, the Oklahoma City Spark.

“As we enter 2026 and my playing career enters a new chapter, I guess this would be a good time to announce my international retirement with USA Softball,” she wrote in the post. “The last two and a half years with USA Softball have been nothing short of amazing, and representing my country has been a dream come true. Forever grateful for USA and Heather Tarr for opening those doors. Wearing that jersey was an honor I never took lightly, and every moment meant something. I’m proud of what this chapter gave me, proud of the women I stood beside, and grateful for the trust placed in me.”

Warren began her journey with the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2024, where she helped lead the Eagles to a silver medal at the WBSC World Cup Finals. She made an immediate impact, leading the offense with a .444 batting average and six RBIs, which earned her a spot on the All-World Team.

After the 2024 season, Warren’s successes on the field were recognized, and she was named a semi-finalist for the AAU James E. Team, an award for outstanding U.S. athletes for excellence in competition, leadership, character and sportsmanship.

Most recently, Warren helped the Eagles to an undefeated gold medal run at The World Games 2025, where she hit .273 with a homer, two RBIs, and a run scored. The team traveled to Brisbane, Australia, for the Down Under Series from Dec.31 through Jan. 3, but Warren was not rostered.

“Although I won’t be representing this amazing country in 2028, those dreams aren’t gone, just reimagined, and I’m happy to have been a part of the journey for the program in getting there,” Warren wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait to be on the other side, cheering on my friends from the stands, with the same pride and love I’ve always carried.”

While the Florida State standout steps away from international play, her pro career is just heating up. Since joining the USSSA Pride in 2018, Warren has been a staple for pro softball and Athletes Unlimited since 2020. Playing for the Volts this past summer, she was named to the AUSL All-Defensive Team. She posted a .311 batting average with 19 hits, two doubles, a triple, and three home runs. Warren tied for fifth in the league after being hit by a pitch four times and scored 11 runs while driving in 10.

Recently drafted to the OKC Spark, Warren will look to lead the team to a successful first year in the league.

