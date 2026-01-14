Why Texas Tech Softball Head Coach Gerry Glasco Calls Preseason Ranking ‘Rat Poison’

Softball America revealed its preseason Top 25 rankings on Tuesday morning and sent shockwaves through the community when the national runner-up Texas Tech Red Raiders claimed the No.1 spot.

Head coach Gerry Glasco doesn’t seem to care, though.

In an interview with Meghan L. Hall of USA Today, he compared rankings to rat poison.

"It's nice to get the attention and nice to get the respect, but it's rat poison as [Nick] Saban says," Glasco told Hall. "I've never had a team ranked No. 1 in college, so it's a new thing for me. But it really [means] absolutely nothing to me. I just want to work every day, get our team ready.

A lot is riding on the Red Raiders this season. After a historic 2025, which saw a 54-14 record, their first Big 12 regular season and tournament titles, a Regional host, a first NCAA Super Regional, and a first Women’s College World Series appearance, Glasco grabbed seven of the hottest players out of the transfer portal.

With so much fresh talent headed to the field, fans are no doubt expecting a national title in 2026 and want nothing less.

"It's rat poison as (Nick) Saban says."



Texas Tech softball head coach Gerry Glasco on the No. 1 preseason ranking and not sneaking up on anyone this season. pic.twitter.com/PaKLcKRcVQ — A David Collier (@CollieronTV) January 13, 2026

"It does mean this time is precious,” Glasco went on to say. “We've got a rare opportunity this year. We've got a very unique team with a lot of talent. So it does mean the team's precious, and we want to really value every opportunity to get better."

Not only did Texas Tech get the No.1 spot in the top 25, but ace Nijaree Canady, Taylor Pannell, and Mia Williams landed on Softball America’s Preseason First Team All-American list. Canady also took home the No.1 spot in the Preseason Pitching rankings.

Headed into her senior season, Canady closed out her first year with the team with a 34-7 record, a 1.11 ERA, and 319 strikeouts. She finished the season tied for the most wins in program history, the second-best ERA in program history, and the second-most strikeouts in program history. While she has certainly left her mark on the program, she has one last shot to make it big in Oklahoma City.

The Red Raiders will open the softball season on Feb.6 against NcNeese State and will see very different competition throughout regular play. This fall, and in the announcement of the popular Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic that will take place in February, several top teams have refused to play the runners-up, forcing them to face less competition.

Outside of the Big 12, Texas Tech will only play against five other Power 4 opponents and will avoid playing the Oklahoma State Cowgirls entirely.

But it’s another factor that leaves Glasco unfazed.

"The schedule gives up everything we need," Glasco told the press yesterday. "We've got really challenging games with Texas A&M, Florida State, Nebraska ― and then our conference is going to be tough. It's going to be a great year."

Recommended Links