NiJaree Canady Signs Second Seven-Figure NIL Deal with Texas Tech

Sarah Person

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders pitcher NiJaree Canady (24) reacts after her team defeats the Texas Longhorns in the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
The "Million Dollar Arm" may need a new nickname. After signing a historic million-dollar contract last year, Nijaree Canady has inked another seven-figure NIL deal with Texas Tech.

Canady is partnering with Texas Tech's NIL collective, The Matador Club, and will make $1.2 million in the new deal.

The Red Raider ace has been stellar in the circle this season. She has a nation leading 0.97 ERA and has recorded 317 strikeouts.

Canady's thrown every pitch during her team's run in the WCWS.

In game one of the championship series she held Texas to just two earned runs and four hits and seven strkeouts in the 2-1 loss. Canady bounced back in game two only allowing two earned runs on six hits en route to a 4-3 win.

In 2024, she was named USA Softball's player of the year and was a top three finalist again this season. She spent two seasons at Stanford before transferring to Texas Tech.

Canady has been dominating the headlines, weather it be her performance in the circle or a certain number that's been repeatedly spoken on the broadcasts. Either way, this is great for women's sports. It's bringing attention and ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza is thrilled.

“You can have all kinds of theories about what it’s going to take to bring people to our sport, what will get them excited, get their attention," Mendoza said. Right now, I’m watching all these men’s sports shows, and they’re talking about softball. This is exactly what we’ve wanted. I’ve been waiting for this.”

Canady and the Red Raiders look to take home their first WCWS title in school history. The winner-take-all game three against Texas is set for Friday night at 7:00pm CT.

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

