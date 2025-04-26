“I could not stop crying. My teammates mean the absolute world to me.”@amelia62746659 on her walk-off hit in @AuburnSoftball nation’s best 20th comeback win. ⤵️



“Nobody understands how grateful I am to wear this jersey every day.”#WarEagle https://t.co/7HkTvtXXia pic.twitter.com/M5Vx2n7fRF