Rain Delay Sets Stage for Auburn’s Walk-Off Win Against No. 10 South Carolina
Auburn co-head coach Chris Malveaux didn't like how his Auburn Tigers looked through the fix six innings of Friday night's contest against No. 10 South Carolina.
Fighting frustration, the skies opened up and forced both teams to reset.
After nearly an hour-and-a-half rain delay in the bottom of the seventh, Auburn pulled off the unthinkable. The Tigers scored six runs and walked off the Gamecocks 8-7 at Jane B. Moore Field.
Amelia Lech couldn't stop crying after driving in the winning runs on a two-run single. Her hit secured the team's 20th comeback win of the season which leads the nation.
“I’ve never seen something like that in my life,” said Malveaux. “Before the rain delay, we were not playing a game we enjoyed. It was like we were playing with this extra baggage on our shoulders. They were having fun as they were warming back up, and it was the first time tonight that they felt that joy. Whatever it was, the switch came back on. When they can do that, it’s dangerous.”
South Carolina scored two runs in each of the first two innings, but Auburn was able to cut the deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the second.
Both teams were scoreless until South Carolina added one run in the top of the sixth and then extended its lead to 7-2 in the seventh.
A Gamecock error led off the home half of the final inning and Rose Roach delivered a run-scoring double shortly after.Back-to-back walks loaded the bases for AnnaLea Adams, who singled through the left side to drive in two.
KK McCrary cut the Gamecocks' lead to one, and an intentional walk to Anna Wohlers loaded the bases for Lech.
Malayna Tamborra earned the first win of her career as she was the pitcher on record before the delay, tossing 1.2 innings of relief.
Auburn looks to clinch its third consecutive series win over the Gamecocks on Saturday with the first pitch is slated for 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.