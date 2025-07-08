Texas Tech Tops Softball America’s Way‑Too‑Early 2026 Top 25 Rankings
It's never too early to start projecting who the best teams might be in 2026 and Softball America has done just that with Texas Tech leading the way.
The Red Raiders have loaded up with transfer portal talent and according to SA's Brady Vernon, they are the team to beat.
"NiJaree Canady has made the Women’s College World Series every year of her career," writes Vernon. "Canady and the Red Raiders were one win away from a WCWS title in 2025, and thanks to the portal, they have a much better offense going into 2026.
"The transfer additions of Taylor Pannell, Jazzy Burns, Mia Williams, Lagi Quiroga, Desirae Spearman, and Jackie Lis should supply Canady with her best offense of her career. Plus, Kaityn Terry gives Texas Tech a reliable second option in the circle behind Canady."
Coming up just shy of the top spot are the Texas Longhorns. Despite winning the 2025 National Championship over Texas Tech, the Longhorns haven't made as much noise in the portal which is why Vernon has them at No. 2.
"The reigning National Champions return most of their roster from 2025, plus the return of starting shortstop Vivi Martinez, who missed the season with a knee injury," Vernon adds. "Replacing Mia Scott and Joley Mitchell is no easy task, but Texas added former Arizona utility Kaiah Altmeyer to join a lineup led by Reese Atwood. 2025 WCWS Most Outstanding Player Teagan Kavan also returns for her junior season."
No surprise here, but the Oklahoma Sooners are No. 3.
"The Sooners very well could have the best offense next season. Ella Parker, who should be 100 percent healthy, and Kasidi Pickering spearhead the lineup in their junior seasons," says Vernon. "Oklahoma also adds our top-ranked recruiting class that includes No. 1 (OF Kai Minor), No. 2 (RHP Allyssa Parker), No. 3 (INF Lexi McDaniel), and No. 5 (C Kendall Wells) recruits. Former All-American Sydney Berzon should also step into the ace role after three seasons at LSU."
Oregon, Florida State, Arkansas, Tennessee, Nebraska, UCLA and Clemson round out the top 10.
To see the rest of the Top 25, visit Softball America.