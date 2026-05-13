These 6 Teams Outside the Top 16 Could Bust the NCAA Softball Tournament Bracket

The bracket is set, and the road to the Women’s College World Series is heating up. Several of the unseeded programs have been put on the map this season due to unbelievable winning streaks, aces shattering the history books, and upsets of the hottest top 25 teams.

These are six teams in the NCAA Regionals that you’re going to want to watch out for, as they all can shake up the postseason picture.

Virginia Tech Hokies

As one of the first teams left out of the top 16, the Hokies will head to the Baton Rouge Regional as the No. 17 team in the bracket. They have several top-25 wins under their belt, like defeats of South Carolina, Georgia, and Duke, and just missed the ACC Tournament championship with a 2-1 loss to Florida State.

With ace Emma Mzzarone on staff, and big hitters like Jordan Lynch, Addison Foster, and Michelle Chatfield, the Hokies totally can upset the 37-17 Tigers.

LSU has had a very bumpy season and has taken big losses to Nebraska, Duke, UCLA, Tennessee, and more. They failed to make it out of the Baton Rouge Regional last year and may have the same issue if it comes down to facing the Hokies.

Arizona State Sun Devils

The Sun Devils blew everyone away when they ran through the top three Big 12 Tournament and dethroned the Texas Tech Raiders.

3 days, 3 upsets. Someone get these girls some bling 💍💍💍#ForksUp /// #BeElite pic.twitter.com/DVjJr4UDKg — Sun Devil Softball (@ASUSoftball) May 11, 2026

Now in the College Station Regional, a chance to knock off Texas A&M doesn’t sound crazy. Ace Kenzie Brown leads the staff with a 2.29 ERA and pitched the seven-inning shutout against the Red Raiders, allowing just two hits.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have all the tools to upset Oregon at the Eugene Regional. With wins against Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, LSU, and Florida this season, a Big Ten win might not be the hardest thing for them.

The Ducks have struggled in non-conference play with losses to Clemson and Auburn, and were thrown right out of the Big Ten Tournament in the opening round against Washington.

With Peja Goold and Alyssa Faircloth in the circle, it could be a back-and-forth affair between Oregon’s Elon Butler and ace Lyndsey Grein.

Belmont Bruins

With ace Maya Johnson on staff, the Tuscaloosa Regional final may come down to Belmont vs. No.1-seeded Alabama. She’s led the league in ERA, strikeouts, complete games, and shutouts for almost the entire season, and has only collected two losses.

Can the Crimson Tide bats get through her?

1ST REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP IN PROGRAM HISTORY👏#ItsBruinTime https://t.co/KWzkzS2Xlg — Belmont Softball (@BelmontSoftball) April 28, 2026

Johnson also has two top-25 wins under her belt in 2026, with wins against Georgia and Mississippi State, while also holding the previous No.1 Tennessee Lady Vols to just one run.

This matchup very well could be a pitcher’s duel between Johnson and Alabama’s Jocelyn Briski and Vic Moten.

Indiana Hoosiers

The Knoxville Regional has the chance to see the Lady Vols vs. the Hoosiers. With the Lady Vols having a rough second half of the regular season and a failed attempt at the SEC Tournament, anything can happen.

The Hoosiers advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament with a 9-2 win over Washington, and 10 players are hitting .306 or better. The offense is led by Aly VanBrandt (.399), Cassidy Kettleman (.393), Avery Parker (.368), and Alex Cooper (.368). Parker has a team-leading 19 homers and 65 RBIs.

As for pitching, the Hoosiers’ 3.20 ERA is second in the Big Ten next to Nebraska’s 1.95. Freshman Aubree Hooks leads the team with an 11-2 record and an ERA of 2.36.

Grand Caynon Lopes

The Lopes’ 52-win season set a program record and is currently tied for the most victories in the nation with Texas Tech. The team had the longest active winning streak in the league at 30 games until they took a loss to Oklahoma State in March.

GCU automatically earned a trip to the NCAA Regionals with a dramatic win in the Mountain West Conference Championship title. An 11-10 nine-inning win marked the largest comeback in program history.

Entering NCAA Regionals in the Top 25 for the second year in a row! 🤷‍♀️#LopesUp pic.twitter.com/HDNJiaPOD3 — GCU Softball (@GCU_Softball) May 12, 2026

Now placed in the Lincoln Regional, it’s unlikely they’ll beat Nebraska, but they won’t be going down without a fight. Sophomore pitcher Oakley Vickers was named the MVP of the conference tournament after putting up a 1.09 ERA and a tournament-record 23 strikeouts across 19.1 innings pitched.