Florida State Softball Makes Major Decision After Campus Shooting

Florida State Softball has made a significant decision in response to the recent campus shooting, prioritizing the safety and well-being of its players and staff.

Maren Angus-Coombs

The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Florida Gators 4-0 on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
The Florida State softball program won't be hosting its senior weekend after a campus shooting took place Thursday.

Six people were injured, one critically, and Tallahassee police have confirmed they have "a man in custody," though it is unclear whether the person was the shooter.

FSU announced all athletic home events scheduled through Sunday, April 20, have been cancelled.

No deaths have yet been confirmed by officials. The first reports of a shooting came in around noon.

The No. 4 Seminoles were scheduled to host Georgia Tech 6 p.m. on Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday. The series finale was also supposed to be the team's finale home game of the regular season.

As of Thursday afternoon, FSU's next game will be April 25 at Louisville.

The Seminoles have nine seniors listed on this year's roster: Amaya Ross, Krystina Hartley, Annabelle Widra, Katie Dack, Hallie Wacaser, Jahni Kerr, Julia Apsel, Annie Potter, and Michaela Edenfield.

FSU said classes are canceled through Friday.

Florida State University is one of Florida’s 12 public universities, with its main campus in Tallahassee. According to the school’s 2024 fact sheet, about 44,000 students are enrolled at the university.

MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

