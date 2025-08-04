Top 6 Mid-Major Softball Transfer Portal Moves
While Softball America announced its Top 15 transfer class rankings, all from the Power Four Level, the site released the best moves that Mid-Major programs made this offseason.
Here’s a look at some of the most notable transfer portal grabs according to Softball America.
Taylor Sedlacek, Wichita State to Omaha
In 2025 with the Shockers, Sedlacek put up a career year. She had a batting average of .329 with 41 RBIs and a team-best 15 home runs. The infielder started in all 55 games and collected 48 runs on 50 hits.
Savannah Nash, Saint Francis to Liberty
The NEC Player of the Year and Tournament MVP built one incredible junior year campaign. Appearing in and starting all 52 games, she led the team in numerous categories, like batting average (.416), slugging (.734), runs scored (41), hits (72), RBIs (38), home runs (13), total bases (127), and stolen bases (18).
Talia Tretton, Iowa to Nevada
The two-way standout had an incredible debut season in 2025. She went 122 innings over 28 appearances with a 3.32 ERA and 97 strikeouts. At the plate, she hit .173 with two homers and 25 RBIs.
Trinity Martin, Virginia Tech to Grand Canyon
The left fielder made 39 appearances and finished her third year with the Hokies batting. 259, with three doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs.
As a sophomore in 2024, Martin appeared in 30 games and made 12 starts as the designated player, bringing in four home runs and 14 RBIs.
Madison Inscoe, NC State to FAU
Over three years with the Wolfpack, Inscoe posted a 4.09 ERA with 20 wins and 147 strikeouts over 251 innings of work. Although she missed the second half of the 2025 season due to injury, she made eight appearances in the circle, starting five games and throwing four complete games.
Inscoe is a force at the plate as well, posting a career .230 batting average over 200 at-bats with four homers, 33 RBIs, nine doubles, and 20 runs scored.
Kaelin Cash, Michigan State to Coastal Carolina
Cash began her collegiate career at Saint Joseph's, where she earned Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team honors in 2022, followed by first team All-Conference recognition and a Player of the Week nod in 2023. During her standout sophomore season, she ranked third in program history for single-season home runs with 12 and led the conference in both slugging percentage and OPS.
To view the rest of the Mid-Major Rankings, visit Softball America for the in-depth list.