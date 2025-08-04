Softball On SI

Top 6 Mid-Major Softball Transfer Portal Moves

Nicole Reitz

Softball America announced the best mid-major softball transfer moves.
Softball America announced the best mid-major softball transfer moves. / Liberty Athletics

While Softball America announced its Top 15 transfer class rankings, all from the Power Four Level, the site released the best moves that Mid-Major programs made this offseason. 

Here’s a look at some of the most notable transfer portal grabs according to Softball America.

Taylor Sedlacek, Wichita State to Omaha

In 2025 with the Shockers, Sedlacek put up a career year. She had a batting average of .329 with 41 RBIs and a team-best 15 home runs. The infielder started in all 55 games and collected 48 runs on 50 hits.

A woman runs toward home plate.
Taylor Sedlacek transferred to Omaha from Wichita State. / Wichita State Athletics

Savannah Nash, Saint Francis to Liberty

The NEC Player of the Year and Tournament MVP built one incredible junior year campaign. Appearing in and starting all 52 games, she led the team in numerous categories, like batting average (.416), slugging (.734), runs scored (41), hits (72), RBIs (38), home runs (13), total bases (127), and stolen bases (18). 

A woman smiles on the softball field.
Savannah Nash transferred to Liberty from Saint Francis / Saint Francis Athletics

Talia Tretton, Iowa to Nevada

The two-way standout had an incredible debut season in 2025. She went 122 innings over 28 appearances with a 3.32 ERA and 97 strikeouts. At the plate, she hit .173 with two homers and 25 RBIs.

Trinity Martin, Virginia Tech to Grand Canyon 

The left fielder made 39 appearances and finished her third year with the Hokies batting. 259, with three doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs. 

As a sophomore in 2024, Martin appeared in 30 games and made 12 starts as the designated player, bringing in four home runs and 14 RBIs.

Madison Inscoe, NC State to FAU

Over three years with the Wolfpack, Inscoe posted a 4.09 ERA with 20 wins and 147 strikeouts over 251 innings of work. Although she missed the second half of the 2025 season due to injury, she made eight appearances in the circle, starting five games and throwing four complete games.

Inscoe is a force at the plate as well, posting a career .230 batting average over 200 at-bats with four homers, 33 RBIs, nine doubles, and 20 runs scored. 

A woman holds a softball out in front of her.
Madison Inscoe transferred to FAU from NC State / FAU Athletics

Kaelin Cash, Michigan State to Coastal Carolina 

Cash began her collegiate career at Saint Joseph's, where she earned Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team honors in 2022, followed by first team All-Conference recognition and a Player of the Week nod in 2023. During her standout sophomore season, she ranked third in program history for single-season home runs with 12 and led the conference in both slugging percentage and OPS. 

To view the rest of the Mid-Major Rankings, visit Softball America for the in-depth list.

Published |Modified
Nicole Reitz
NICOLE REITZ

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

Home/College