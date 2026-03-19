Two-Sport Athlete Scores Run, Then Helps Team Win NCAA Tournament Game Days Later

Kennadi Williams is making an impact for the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the softball field and the basketball court.

The redshirt freshman found herself in a unique situation when she appeared in her first two games of the season for the Huskers against Michigan on Saturday, pinch running in both games and scoring a run in the series finale.

The Huskers swept the Wolverines to open Big Ten conference play.

Four days later, Williams helped the women's basketball team to a 75-56 win over Richmond in the team's NCAA First Four tournament game.

Fun fact: Williams scored a run for Nebraska softball just 4 days ago against Michigan. https://t.co/ExcMtcNFW5 — Skim Milkey (@SkimMilkey) March 19, 2026

Williams knocked down a corner three in the second quarter and collected three assists and one steal in about 14 minutes of play.

The Lincoln native, while she plays both sports, is primarily a basketball player. Her mother and head coach Amy Williams addressed her daughter's schedule in January after the Huskers lost to UCLA. The Bruins also have a dual-sport athlete in Megan Grant, who is a softball player first and a basketball player second.

"At this point, she will remain with basketball until our season concludes," Williams told Softball On SI in early January. "Then, she will return to softball. We're just trying to keep her healthy after a couple of injuries. We are not going to have her be doing both sports at the same time."

Williams missed last basketball season while recovering from an ACL tear, but was able to play softball. She made one start in left field, scored 19 runs, and went 4-for-5 on stolen-base attempts to help the Huskers advance to an NCAA Super Regional. NU lost in three games to Tennessee, falling one win shy of the Women's College World Series.

The guard also suffered an ACL tear in 2022, which sidelined her high school softball and basketball seasons.

A special moment for the Williams family ❤️



Kennadi Williams, daughter of head coach Amy Williams, scored her first official career points for @HuskerWBB 👏 pic.twitter.com/zffMQlgbCc — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) November 3, 2025

Williams has played in 31 games for the Huskers basketball team this season and is averaging about 14 minutes per game. She has scored a total of 78 points, grabbed 25 rebounds, and dished out 74 assists.

Up next for Williams is a First Round matchup against an old Big 12 Conference rival when the No. 11 seed Huskers play No. 6 seed Baylor on Friday, March 20, in Durham, N.C.

As for softball, Nebraska heads to East Lansing, Mich., for a three-game Big Ten series against the Michigan State Spartans. The Huskers are one of five teams in the Big Ten with an undefeated record in conference play.