Nebraska Softball Player Scores in Husker Basketball Debut
Nebraska softball key pinch runner Kennadi Williams has continued to shine in the offseason.
The two-sport athlete laced up for the women’s basketball team under her mom and head coach Amy Williams on Monday and scored her first official career points for the Cornhuskers.
The redshirt freshman's and-one had all of her teammates and her mom on their feet. The Cornhuskers went on to dominate Northwestern State 103-46.
Williams sat out during her freshman basketball season due to a knee injury she suffered during her senior year at Lincoln Southwest High School. Though she gained no experience on the court during her first year in Lincoln, she rehabbed over the winter and went on to appear in 44 games for the softball team in the spring of 2025.
The outfielder made one start in left field, scored 19 runs, notched a putout against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and went 4-for-5 on stolen base attempts to help head coach Rhonda Revelle and the Huskers advance to an NCAA Super Regional.
As a three-sport athlete in high school, Williams became the 2022 Lincoln Journal Star High School Female Athlete of the Year during her sophomore year. She led the basketball, softball, and soccer teams to state tournaments in each of her four seasons with the teams.
Now set to compete in both basketball and softball in 2026, playing for the winningest coach in school history, Revelle, and her mom, Amy Williams, who has guided the team to three NCAA Tournament appearances in the last four years, Kennadi is ready to give it her all on the court and on the diamond.
"Kennadi has been passionate about this program since we came to Lincoln, and it is her dream to represent the Huskers and help push this program to national prominence," Amy Williams said in a press release. "She is a tough competitor, a gifted athlete, and an amazing teammate who will do whatever it takes to help her team win. I am really looking forward to sharing this experience with her."
Though she came up in big moments on the base path in 2025, Williams may make more of an impact in 2026 now that her knee is fully recovered and her rookie season is out of the way.
The 2025 Nebraska softball season ended in heartbreak against Tennessee, and the potential for Revelle in the coming years to grab a WCWS win is mounting.
The Huskers improved to a 69-58 record in the NCAA Tournament and a 3-5 record in Super Regionals, notching their eighth top-10 finish in program history.