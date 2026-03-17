Stars From FSU, UCLA, Nebraska, Belmont, Boston Claim Softball On SI Weekly Awards

After an outstanding week of softball, there were too many superb performances to narrow down for Softball On SI's weekly awards so a couple of categories had to share the honors.

Individual performances from Florida State, UCLA, Boston, Belmont, Nebraska, and Grand Canyon simply couldn't be ignored.

Co-Player of the Week: Isa Torres, Florida State Seminoles

Florida State shortstop Isa Torres had some insane numbers in four games for the Seminoles.

Torres batted a perferct 1.000, going 9-for-9 with one double, two home runs, six walks, and four runs batted in. She also scored nine runs.

The hottest hitter in the country🔥🔥🔥🔥



11 for her last 11✅

24 for her last 27✅

Reached safely in her last 18 plate appearances ✅

.648 batting average ✅

.705 on base percentage ✅#Team43 pic.twitter.com/bT0WQTf1tF — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) March 16, 2026

Co-Player of the Week: Jordan Woolery, UCLA Bruins

Across four games, Jordan Woolery batted .700 (7-for-10) and was a perfect 6-for-6 in three games against Michigan State.

The senior scored seven runs and drove in 10. She recorded a double, four home runs, and four free passes.

Defensively, she had one assist and 23 putouts without an error for a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Co-Pitcher of the Week: Kasey Ricard, Boston University Terriers

Boston University senior Kasey Ricard was masterful in the circle for the Terriers.

In four games, the right-hander went 4–0 with a 0.00 ERA, striking out 25 while allowing just 10 hits and three walks in 24.0 innings pitched.

Ricard's line for the week



4-0, 1 SV, 0.00 ERA, 3 CG SHO, 25 K, 3 BB, 24.0 IP



# of PotW awards per season: 2023 (5x), 2024 (5x), 2025 (3x) and 2026 (3x)#GoBU pic.twitter.com/82vmyCJIly — BU Softball (@TerrierSoftball) March 16, 2026

She pitched solo shutouts against Quinnipiac, UMass Lowell, and Brown, while also contributing to a combined shutout against the Bears.

Ricard also set a Boston University program record with 86 career wins and surpassed 800 career strikeouts during the week.

Co-Pitcher of the Week: Maya Johnson, Belmont Bruins

Belmont's Maya Johnson earned her second Softball On SI Pitcher of the Week award on Tuesday.

The senior lefty dominated Evansville, earning two complete-game shutout wins and striking out 35 in the two games combined.

The wins improved Johnson's record to 12–1 on the season, and she now has 178 strikeouts on the year.

Freshman of the Week: Alexis Jensen, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska freshman Alexis Jensen has taken the Big Ten by storm, and for the second time this season, she has earned Softball On SI Freshman of the Week honors.

In the Huskers' weekend sweep of the Michigan Wolverines, Jensen earned a 2-0 record in the circle. She pitched a team-high 9.0 innings and struck out 12 batters. She recorded an ERA of 3.11 and allowed four runs.

At the plate, Jensen knocked her first career home run and batted .667 with hree RBIs on four hits.

Jensen also earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors, becoming the second Husker to earn the award this season.

Team of the Week: Grand Canyon Lopes

There is only one remaining undefeated team in Division I and that is the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

In their first Mountain West series, the Lopes swept the New Mexico Lobos. Sophomore Jada Cooper finished the week with a home run, five RBIs, a .444 batting average and a .500 on-base percentage.

Freshman Raegan Holtorf has stepped up for the Lopes, playing second base for the injured Savannah Kirk. She was the only GCU player to record at least one hit, one run, and one RBI in each of the team's three games against the Lobos.