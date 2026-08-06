UAB Softball Reunites With Former Texas Tech Assistant Coach Hunter Veach

Just a week after Megan Curry was named head coach of the UAB softball program, she’s begun to build a strong coaching staff.

Curry will reportedly reunite with Hunter Veach, who served together at Samford in 2018. Veach returns to UAB after spending a short stint as an assistant coach from 2021-22, working alongside defensive specialist Joe Guthrie.

Filed to @D1Softball: Hunter Veach is joining the staff at UAB as Megan Curry's top assistant. He and Curry reunite after serving on staff together at Samford in 2018. Veach most recently spent two years on staff at Texas Tech.https://t.co/1GExpdJD0A — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) August 5, 2026

Previously at UAB, the Alabama native ran the defense and helped the Blazers collect their highest winning percentage (.620) since 2015 and second-best conference winning percentage in program history (.750).

In 2022, the Blazers became one of the best defensive teams in the country, turning the fifth-most double plays per game (0.55) in Division I while ranking second in Conference USA with 28 double plays.

Veach is charged with developing star Sierra Frazier, who collected two straight All-Conference First Team honors, and an NFCA All-Mideast Region First Team selection in 2022.

Most recently, Veach spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Texas Tech and helped guide the Red Raiders to consecutive runner-up appearances at the Women’s College World Series (WCWS). He spent the 2024 season with Louisiana as the primary defensive coach and moved over to Lubbock when Gerry Glasco took the helm.

This'll make Hunter Veach a very happy man



First double play of the season ends the inning! pic.twitter.com/MyYrGhkwkU — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) February 6, 2026

The Red Raiders reportedly opted not to renew Veach’s contract at the end of the 2026 season.

Veach boasts incredible national and professional experience on his resume as well. He served as an assistant coach for the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) Cleveland Comets in 2017, and head coach of the Beijin Shougang Eagles from 2018-20. He also served as the head coach of the Chinese Women’s National Team until 2021.

Veach made a return to the professional scene in 2023 with the Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF) league, working alongside Glasco again on the Smash It Sports Vipers’ coaching staff.

Curry and Veach now have a massive revamp on their hands. The program just went through a months-long investigation that revealed former Alabama-Birmingham softball head coach Taylor Smartt was mentally and physically abusing players.

Smartt, who was in her second season at UAB, was investigated after student-athletes and parents came forward claiming racist remarks, physical and mental abuse, an inappropriate relationship between Smartt, Director of Operations Julie Money, and a student-athlete, as well as NCAA violations and Title IX violations.

The Blazers finished the year with a 21-33 overall record and were 8-19 in conference play after falling to Tulsa at the American Conference Championships.