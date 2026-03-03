In this week’s Softball on SI Awards, stars from UCLA, Arkansas, and App State received accolades for dominant weeks for their respective teams.

Player of the Week: Megan Grant, UCLA

The senior is having the time of her life at the plate this season. After leaving the yard in three straight games this weekend at the Judi Garman Classic in California, she leads the country with 16 homers.

Through 21 games thus far, she’s at 65 career home runs and nearing UCLA’s program record. Stacey Nuveman Deniz is the all-time leader with 90 home runs across her four years with the Bruins. Can Grant reach 26 more this season?

The All-American’s batting average is currently .533 with 38 RBIs.

5⭐️ Yelp review for the first month of the season 🔥👩‍🍳 #GoBruins | @ChefMeganCookin pic.twitter.com/TpixVdOLbK — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) March 3, 2026

Pitcher of the Week: Robyn Herron, Arkansas

The Razorbacks are now on a 17-game winning streak, the second-longest in program history, behind senior ace Robyn Herron.

In the 11-3 run-rule victory over Kansas on Sunday, Herron earned the win by throwing three no-hit innings, striking out five, and allowing just two walks.

Across 37.1 innings pitched, Herron currently holds an ERA of 1.31 with 71 strikeouts.

Don't let all this offense distract you from the fact that Robyn Herron is dealing in the circle



She's struck out five through three innings of work!



M3 | Arkansas 7, Kansas 0 pic.twitter.com/sQ0tZVS3Zx — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 1, 2026

Freshman of the Week: Camryn Fisher, App State

Though App State fell twice to the No.1 Tennessee Lady Vols, freshman pitcher Camryn Fisher put up a great fight in the circle.

On Friday, she held the offense scoreless through four innings, striking out four batters and didn't allow an earned run. On Saturday, she went neck-and-neck with Lady Vols star Karlyn Pickens, throwing 127 pitches, keeping the Mountaineers within distance after Tennessee grabbed the lead.

Fisher finished the outing with six innings and five strikeouts.

A scoreless 4th from Fisher keeps us within a run.



Top of the order is up in the 5th.



E4 | No. 1 Tennessee 3, App State 2 #OTM pic.twitter.com/a2Ux6aGjfw — App State Softball (@AppStateSB) March 1, 2026

Team of the Week: Howard Bison

For the first time in program history, the Bison grabbed a win over a Power 4 team. The close 5-4 defeat over Minnesota will be remembered for ages.

The offense broke through in the third inning when Aniyah Whipper started a rally with a single. Maryn Jordan followed with an RBI base hit, Angel Riggins put up an RBI double, and Cheyenne Castille launched a two-run double to take the lead to 4-0.

The Bison built their lead to 5-2 until the Gophers came around to nearly take the game in the sixth inning. Aiko Conaway came in for relief and kept the Gophers at bay, and grabbed the win, while Julia Holt closed the door in the seventh to record her second save of the season.

