Northwest Florida State Raiders' Softball Wins the NJCAA DI World Series
No. 3 Northwest Florida State College clinched the 2025 NJCAA Division I Softball World Series title with a 4–1 victory over No. 1 Florida Southwestern State College on May 24 in Yuma, Arizona. The Raiders capped off a dominant postseason run and finished with a 61–4 record.
The game was decided in the third inning, when Northwest Florida State erupted for four runs. First baseman Sister Arnold delivered a two-RBI double, followed immediately by shortstop Bre Hughes with another two-RBI double, which gave the Raiders a 4–0 lead. Florida Southwestern State managed to get on the board in the fifth inning with a RBI double from shortstop Skylar Brennan, but the Raiders' defense and pitching held firm and secured the championship.
Arnold and Hughes led the Raiders' offense both going 2-for-3 on the day with four RBIs. On the mound, Cailyn Heyl delivered a complete-game performance. Heyl allowed one run on nine hits and struck out seven. Northwest Florida State's defense was flawless and committed no errors in the game.
Florida Southwestern State, the No. 1 seed, appeared in the championship game for the fourth time in five seasons and concluded their season with a 56–7 record. Brennan had a standout performance, going 3-for-4 with an RBI.
With this victory, Northwest Florida State College secured its first NJCAA Division I Softball World Series championship.