Virginia Softball to Offer Free Admission in Effort to Grow the Game
On July 1, the University of Virginia announced in a press release that all softball regular-season home games will be free to the general public, effective immediately.
With complimentary admission to men’s and women’s soccer and women’s lacrosse being added too, this is the first of a series of campaigns aimed at increasing fan engagement and attendance across these sports for the 2025-26 season and beyond.
“After thoughtful consideration and extensive market research, we’re excited to offer complimentary admission to select sports,” UVA Deputy Athletics Director for External Operations Tyler Jones said in the press release. “This strategic decision is designed to increase attendance, expand the fan base and enhance the fan experience. We believe this initiative will strengthen the sense of community around our programs and provide greater access to the excitement of UVA Athletics.”
As college softball continues to grow and record attendance and viewership occurred during the 2025 Women’s College World Series, offering complimentary tickets, should bode well for an increase in attention at Palmer Park.
Season ticket members of softball are encouraged to contact the Virginia Athletics Foundation to find ways in which they can still impact UVA Athletics. Postseason athletic events for all sports may still be ticketed as dictated by the NCAA.